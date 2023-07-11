Arizona Diamondbacks phenom Corbin Carroll recalled going to 10 Seattle Mariners game each season while growing up, give or take.

The left-field entrance gate he and his family entered currently has a banner with his picture on it, as T-Mobile Park is ready to host Carroll in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night.

Carroll’s mother, Pey-Lin, posted a photo of her son at that same entry when was a toddler.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Carroll told MLB Network on SiriusXM on Monday. “To be up there, it’s a full-circle moment.”

Carroll will bat eighth and start in left field for the National League All-Stars after making the team in his rookie season.

For all the games he’s watched at then-Safeco Field, the 22-year-old has never played there.

“One of my goals was just to be at this game and to be starting it is just that much more of a cherry on top,” Carroll said in a press conference after learning he made the cut. “A lot of hard work from a lot of people within this organization, supportive friends and family, it’s cool to be able to do it for them.”

The outfielder attended Seattle’s Lakeside School — less than 12 miles from T-Mobile Park — before getting picked by the D-backs in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He hoped to meet Felix Hernandez during the experience, as “King Felix” was the superstar in Seattle for much of Carroll’s upbringing.

Carroll has met Ichiro but said it would be an honor to see him again and meet fellow Mariners greats Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.

Not only will Carroll meet some of the game’s best players and legends, but being in his hometown means familiar faces will be around.

On Monday, 12News’ Cameron Cox captured a moment between Carroll and his former teacher.

Carroll was voted by the fans to start in the All-Star Game after a stellar first half of the year.

At the break, he ranks No. 7 in MLB in fWAR (3.7), No. 7 in OPS (.915), tied for No. 18 in home runs (18) and No. 5 in steals (26).

Carroll had an injury scare last week on an awkward swing that led to his removal from the game. He thought his season was over initially before getting evaluated, undergoing an MRI and taking swings.

He was in the starting lineup the following night and is full-go for the All-Star Game with no restrictions.

“Game time for me in a season, I’m pretty focused and locked in, but tomorrow I’m not going to try to be that way,” Carroll told reporters in Seattle on Monday. “I’m not really going to try to be that way. I’m just going to try to enjoy it, chat with as many of these great players as possible and just soak it all in.

“I think it’s all about having a blast here, getting to hang out with these guys, learn from them, talk to them, that’s the piece I’m excited about.”

Carroll will take the field with fellow D-backs starter and pitcher Zac Gallen.

