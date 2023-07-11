Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes sign defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to 2-year deal

Jul 11, 2023, 2:47 PM

Montana Onyebuchi...

Montana Onyebuchi #79 of the San Jose Sharks warms up prior to a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on September 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes signed defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Coyotes.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Onyebuchi joins the organization after appearing in 35 games for the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL last season. During that span, he registered three goals and seven assists for 10 points and 73 penalty minutes.

He finished the year tied for third among Barracuda defensemen in goals, tied for fifth in points and tied for fourth in penalty minutes.

It marked his second run with the AHL club after scoring one goal and six assists for seven points and 137 PIM in 46 games played with the Barracuda during the 2021-22 season.

In between his time with San Jose, Onyebuchi registered three assists for three points and 20 PIM for the Olando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Before his time in the San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate, Onyebuchi spent five years in the WHL as a member of the Everett Silvertips (2016-18) and Kamloops Blazers (2018-21). After he went undrafted in 2021, Onyebuchi signed a minor-league deal with the Sharks.

Onyebuchi is the latest signing by the Coyotes this offseason, with forwards Travis Barron and Jason Zucker, center Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Cameron Crotty.

