Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Budda Baker still a top-5 safety in ESPN’s annual ranking

Jul 12, 2023, 10:11 AM

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates as he runs off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker landed fourth among NFL safeties in ESPN’s annual ranking of the position group released Wednesday.

Compiled by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the list is ranked by anonymous executives, coaches, scouts and players voting on a top-10.

It’s a move up the ESPN leaderboard for Baker after coming in fifth a year prior.

The safety, who remains in a contract dispute with the team this offseason, has never finished worse than 9th in the four years since the ranking’s inception.

Scouts and coaches have applauded Baker’s physicality and explosiveness. That admiration has only grown with a third consecutive top-five ranking.

“You can do so many things with him, and oh yeah, he’s going to hit with the best of him,” an NFC scout said. “He’s a missile.”

RELATED STORIES

It was another textbook season from Baker in 2022, with the safety registering 111 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble across 15 games played.

He could have easily missed more than two games last season, too, pushing through shoulder and ankle issues on more than one occasion.

Baker now enters a new season healthy and asking for a new contract that would pay the three-time All-Pro safety “fairly” or else be traded.

He only confirmed his stance while avoiding any potential fines from the team during mandatory minicamp. While he was at the training facility in Tempe, Baker did not take part in any of the on-the-field work.

Despite the no-shows on the practice fields, head coach Jonathan Gannon and numerous players spoke on Baker’s continued leadership and attention to detail in meetings.

And while there’s still an unknown surrounding any type of new deal, it’s a matter of when not if in the eyes of at least one executive.

“That guy won’t be going anywhere,” the executive — whose team would love to have a player such as Baker — said. “That’s the last guy you trade. A true difference-maker.”

Baker is the only Cardinal ranked in the top 10 among any of the five position groups — off-ball linebackers, defensive tackles, edge rushers, cornerbacks, safeties — that have been released so far.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins, NFL free agent available...

Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook among NFL free agents still available

DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are among the 2023 NFL free agents still available on the market.

11 hours ago

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during the NFL game at State Farm...

Delaney Penn

PFF’s Spielberger: Marquise Brown’s next contract will change future WR deals

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown has an upcoming contract negotiation that Brad Spielberger believes will change future contracts for WRs.

1 day ago

James Conner and Keaontay Ingram at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Is there enough behind James Conner?

James Conner will get his work for the Arizona Cardinals, but there are questions about the depth behind him in the running backs room.

1 day ago

Marco Wilson practices...

Haboob Blog

Marco Wilson has no regrets from throwing shoe vs. LSU

Of Marco Wilson's playing days as a Gator, one play involving a thrown shoe against LSU sticks out more than others.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Does QB Clayton Tune have shot to start?

The Cardinals quarterbacks room features a crop of veterans and a young gun that could very well end up getting more run than we all think.

11 hours ago

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans reacts after he threw a touchdown pass against the Stanford C...

Stephen Gugliociello

ESPN Mock Draft: Cardinals rebuild is a go with 1st, 2nd picks

If ESPN's Jordan Reid has anything to say about it, the Arizona Cardinals' rebuild will hit warp-speed come the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

5 days ago

Cardinals’ Budda Baker still a top-5 safety in ESPN’s annual ranking