Suns sign Saben Lee to two-way contract

Jul 13, 2023, 7:01 PM

Phoenix Suns' Saben Lee (38) celebrates after a 3-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during th...

Phoenix Suns' Saben Lee (38) celebrates after a 3-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns announced Thursday that Phoenix native Saben Lee has re-signed with the team on a two-way contract.

“Saben plays with toughness and aggression on both ends of the court,” said Phoenix Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones in a press release. “His point guard instincts and ability to attack the rim are critical traits for us as we seek to build a better team.”

Lee appeared in 23 games with the Suns in 2022-23, averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes. Lee first signed with the Suns on Jan. 11 and scored in double figures in a career-long four consecutive games from Jan. 13 to 21.

The three-year NBA veteran has averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 assists in 110 career games with the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and the Suns.

Lee has also played in the NBA G League over the last two seasons, earning selection to the NBA G League Next Up Game as part of NBA All-Star 2023 and All-NBA G League Second Team honors for the 2021-22 season.

Lee was the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft following three collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt University. Lee graduated from Corona del Sol High School in Tempe and was a two-time First Team All-State selection in Arizona.

