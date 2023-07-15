Close
Phoenix Mercury to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Jul 15, 2023, 4:59 PM

Footprint Center...

General view of action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The WNBA All-Star Game is headed to Phoenix in 2024.

League commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 All-Star Game prior to 2023’s festivities on Saturday.

“As I’ve said from day one, we are going to make Phoenix one of the leading basketball destinations in the world and the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is going to be an unbelievable experience,” owner Mat Ishbia said in a press release.

“As the women’s game continues to grow and reach new heights, we are going to put on an All-Star weekend that will accelerate that growth and elevate the league. I want to thank the WNBA and the entire Phoenix community for coming together to help bring the WNBA All-Star Game to the Valley. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what Phoenix basketball is all about.”

It marks the third WNBA All-Star Game to head to Phoenix, which hosted the event in 2000 and 2014.

Phoenix will follow in the footsteps of Las Vegas, which hosted the All-Star Game in 2023.

The news of the game heading to the desert comes after the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously (9-0) last May in favor of supporting the bids brought forth by the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to host future All-Star Games.

Both organizations worked directly with the city, the mayor’s office, the governor’s office, the Phoenix Convention Center and other groups in an effort to present a united presentation to the leagues.

The bids were for the WNBA All-Star Game in 2024 while the NBA All-Star Game bid will come for either 2025 or 2026.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is the latest large-scale sporting event added to the Valley’s agenda. Having already hosted Super Bowl LVII in February, the Men’s Final Four arrives in 2024 and the Women’s Final Four comes to Footprint Center in 2026.

