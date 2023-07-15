D-backs’ bullpen collapses late in road loss to Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks started the first game after the All-Star break with a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Arizona’s bats were quiet once again, an issue that reared its head before the Midsummer Classic in Seattle.

Fortunately for the D-backs, right-handed starting pitcher Ryne Nelson recovered from his slow start and kept the team in the game.

Nelson allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) in the second and third frames, but that was all the run support the Blue Jays could muster on the rookie.

The righty finished the night allowing nine hits, one earned run, fanned three batters and walked none in 5.2 innings pitched.

Arizona knotted the game at 2-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh frame before Toronto recorded four hits, two hit batters and a D-backs defensive error to score five runs. The Blue Jays sent 10 men to the plate in the inning.

The D-backs have now dropped six of their last eight games.

HOMECOMING

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. received a standing ovation in his first game back to the Toronto crowd and almost went deep in his first AB.

He flew out near the warning track.

Welcome Back, Piña 💙🍍🤗 pic.twitter.com/PI3lbr8gDr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 15, 2023

Catcher Gabriel Moreno was the other part of the deal that sent outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays. He recorded an opposite field homer on a changeup that tied the game at 2-2 before the Blue Jays’ offense flurry.

Varsho had himself a sold game in his first game against huis old team, going 1-for-3 with a single.

Arizona looks to take game two of the series against Toronto at 12:07 p.m. with National League All-Star starter Zac Gallen on the bump on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.