The Phoenix Suns fell to the Utah Jazz 97-93 in the penultimate game of the Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday.

Phoenix fell to 1-3 through four games and are eliminated from the Summer League playoffs.

Second round draft selection Toumani Camara opened the scoring of the game with a three, but fell flat after that, finishing the contest 5-for-14 for 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

Additionally, Grant Sherfield led all Phoenix scorers with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting in 26 minutes.

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin, who was acquired in the deal that brought Bradley Beal to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards, did not play in the game after he was injured in the first contest of the Summer League.

The Suns were effective in spreading the ball throughout the court, with all nine players to get minutes in the first half recording at least three points.

UCLA product and undrafted free agent Johnny Juzang shined for Utah. He added 24 points and was effective in both shooting from the outside and getting the ball to the rim.

Luka Šamanić joined in on the scoring with Juzang, dropping 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

Phoenix has one game remaining in the Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.