Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Sherfield shines as Suns fall to Jazz in penultimate Summer League game

Jul 14, 2023, 9:36 PM | Updated: 9:46 pm

(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)...

(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)

(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns fell to the Utah Jazz 97-93 in the penultimate game of the Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday.

Phoenix fell to 1-3 through four games and are eliminated from the Summer League playoffs.

Second round draft selection Toumani Camara opened the scoring of the game with a three, but fell flat after that, finishing the contest 5-for-14 for 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

Additionally, Grant Sherfield led all Phoenix scorers with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting in 26 minutes.

RELATED STORIES

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin, who was acquired in the deal that brought Bradley Beal to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards, did not play in the game after he was injured in the first contest of the Summer League.

The Suns were effective in spreading the ball throughout the court, with all nine players to get minutes in the first half recording at least three points.

UCLA product and undrafted free agent Johnny Juzang shined for Utah. He added 24 points and was effective in both shooting from the outside and getting the ball to the rim.

Luka Šamanić joined in on the scoring with Juzang, dropping 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

Phoenix has one game remaining in the Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Darius Bazley...

Arizona Sports

Darius Bazley, Brooklyn Nets agree to terms on 1-year contract

The Brooklyn Nets and forward Darius Bazley have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

22 hours ago

Deandre Ayton...

Kevin Zimmerman

Frank Vogel: Suns will involve Deandre Ayton more on offense

Frank Vogel said his relationship with Deandre Ayton is off to a great start, and he expects to get the big man more involved on offense.

22 hours ago

Phoenix Suns TV deal, Arizona's Family...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns TV deal with Gray Television, away from Bally Sports now official

The Phoenix Suns officially broke away from Bally Sports Arizona and will appear on local airwaves and on a new streaming service.

22 hours ago

Phoenix Suns' Saben Lee (38) celebrates after a 3-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during th...

Arizona Sports

Suns sign Saben Lee to 2-way contract

The Phoenix Suns announced Thursday that Phoenix native Saben Lee has re-signed with the team on a two-way contract.

22 hours ago

Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Eric Gordon values Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s involvement in free agency

Some might label owner Mat Ishbia's very involved basketball operations decisions as meddling. To Eric Gordon, it is encouraging.

2 days ago

Cam Payne, T.J. McConnell...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns exploring trade of PG Cam Payne; Pacers’ T.J. McConnell on radar

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have explored trading Cam Payne and shown interest in Indiana Pacer and Arizona Wildcats product T.J. McConnell.

2 days ago

Sherfield shines as Suns fall to Jazz in penultimate Summer League game