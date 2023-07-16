Close
Blue Jays sweep D-backs after bats fail to wake up once again

Jul 16, 2023, 1:47 PM | Updated: 2:23 pm

Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks steals third base during the second inning against the T...

Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks steals third base during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on July 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks could not avoid the sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays after a 7-5 loss on the road on Sunday.

The bats remained quiet for Arizona, as the team did not record a run on a hit.

The first run came around in the first inning when Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi tried to pick off Lourdes Gurriel Jr. at second and launched the ball into the outfield. The ball was bobbled and Gurriel scored from second.

The second run was scored on a Kikuchi wild pitch in the second frame. The D-backs recorded three hits in the first eight innings (Nick Ahmed, Gurriel with 2) but did work eight walks in the game.

Tommy Henry was on the hill for the D-backs and was not in the form he had showed over the four previous games. Henry went 4.1 innings pitched, three earned runs, seven hits five strikeouts and one walk in the loss.

Arizona threatened in the seventh frame with two walks, but Ketel Marte struck out looking and Jake McCarthy was picked off at first base to end the threat. This marked the fourth base-running blunder for the D-backs, one of the best base running teams in the MLB, in the series.

Scott McGough came in relief in the eighth inning and allowed three runs and recorded only one out.

The D-backs loaded the bases in the ninth inning on three walks and Marte hit a double in the gap that plated three runs. Rivera, the tying run in the ninth, flew out to center field to end the game.

The loss drops Arizona to 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West before their Sunday night game against the New York Mets.

UP NEXT

The D-backs will have a day off on Monday before traveling to Atlanta to take on the Braves on Tuesday with Zach Davies on the bump.

First pitch is at 4:20 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

