Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Hard Knocks tabs Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to get behind-the-scenes training camp look

Jul 17, 2023, 9:21 AM

Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Hard Knocks...

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers performs stretching drills with his teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets made it official Monday: their first training camp with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting the “Hard Knocks” treatment.

The team announced its featured role in the long-running HBO and NFL Films show, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at preseason work for an NFL team. The premiere for the 18th edition of the show is Aug. 8.

Rodgers’ arrival after 18 stellar seasons with Green Bay certainly made the Jets an appealing subject for the show.

RELATED STORIES

Coach Robert Saleh said last month that the Jets weren’t interested in being the show’s subject, but Rodgers made it clear last week during the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe that they’d have to do it anyway.

“There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad, so they forced it down our throats and we’ve got to deal with it,” Rodgers said.

This is the Jets’ second appearance on “Hard Knocks” and first since Rex Ryan’s team did it in 2010, which also marks the most recent time the Jets made the postseason in the longest-active skid in the league.

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the fi...

Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL insider says

Former Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has signed a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport.

13 hours ago

Kyler Murray speaks during uniform unveiling...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray: ‘Sky’s the limit’ with new Cardinals regime

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is feeling refreshed with the transformation taking place inside the organization.

4 days ago

Trey McBride during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: How big a step can TE Trey McBride take?

Much like quarterback Kyler Murray, there's no telling when exactly Zach Ertz will make his return to action in 2023.

4 days ago

Marco Wilson during training camp...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals training camp tickets available next week

Arizona Cardinals fans can begin reserving their tickets for training camp starting next week, the team announced Wednesday morning.

4 days ago

Kyler Murray during practice...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray sets own goal of Week 1 return in upcoming Cardinals Flight Plan

Kyler Murray isn't shying away from setting goals for the upcoming season despite the unknown surrounding his return from an ACL tear.

4 days ago

Rondale Moore...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Who plays 2nd fiddle to Hollywood Brown?

The Arizona Cardinals know who their No. 1 option is heading into the season. Beyond that, it gets a whole lot murkier.

4 days ago

Hard Knocks tabs Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to get behind-the-scenes training camp look