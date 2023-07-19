The Diamondbacks and Braves went back and forth in a 16-13 Arizona win, a candidate for game of the year Tuesday evening at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The 29 combined runs set the single-game season high for Major League Baseball in 2023.

But Tuesday’s slate had multiple contenders, as 12 teams scored double figures in an action-packed night of baseball.

It was the first day in MLB since the 1800s in which 12 teams scored at least 10 runs.

The 12 clubs were Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

The scoring won't stop! Christian Walker's 2nd homer of the night gives the @Dbacks the lead again! pic.twitter.com/bQk3nch6L6 — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2023

The last time this happened was 1894 when 13 teams crossed into double figures, according to Elias Sports.

The San Diego Padres just missed the boat in a 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Braves were not the only club on that list to lose their shootout, though.

Four games featured both clubs racking up 10 or more runs, also a feat MLB has not seen since the 19th century.

The Mets held on to beat the White Sox 11-10, and the Tigers beat Kansas City by the same score.

Reds star Joey Votto’s 350th career home run shrunk the Giants’ lead to 11-10 at Great American Ballpark, but that score held for a San Francisco win.

The 1894 season was the last time a quartet of games hit that marker, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

What separated the D-backs game was that both teams reached 13 runs, which had not occurred since 2021 when the White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27.

The Diamondbacks had never participated in a game both teams even scored 12 runs, making Tuesday’s win unique in Arizona baseball history.

