Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Braves shootout contributes to rare feat in MLB

Jul 18, 2023, 9:46 PM

Geraldo Perdomo...

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after scoring on a RBI single by Ketel Marte #4 in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Diamondbacks and Braves went back and forth in a 16-13 Arizona win, a candidate for game of the year Tuesday evening at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The 29 combined runs set the single-game season high for Major League Baseball in 2023.

But Tuesday’s slate had multiple contenders, as 12 teams scored double figures in an action-packed night of baseball.

It was the first day in MLB since the 1800s in which 12 teams scored at least 10 runs.

The 12 clubs were Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

RELATED STORIES

The last time this happened was 1894 when 13 teams crossed into double figures, according to Elias Sports.

The San Diego Padres just missed the boat in a 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Braves were not the only club on that list to lose their shootout, though.

Four games featured both clubs racking up 10 or more runs, also a feat MLB has not seen since the 19th century.

The Mets held on to beat the White Sox 11-10, and the Tigers beat Kansas City by the same score.

Reds star Joey Votto’s 350th career home run shrunk the Giants’ lead to 11-10 at Great American Ballpark, but that score held for a San Francisco win.

The 1894 season was the last time a quartet of games hit that marker, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

What separated the D-backs game was that both teams reached 13 runs, which had not occurred since 2021 when the White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27.

The Diamondbacks had never participated in a game both teams even scored 12 runs, making Tuesday’s win unique in Arizona baseball history.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks complete multiple comebacks in historic slugfest win vs. Braves

The Diamondbacks and Braves combined for 29 runs in the highest scoring ballgame of the season, which the D-backs pulled out.

22 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays at R...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll reaches 3rd base on strikeout in latest feat of speed

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is unlike anyone else in baseball and a lot of it has to do with his speed.

22 hours ago

Tommy Troy...

Alex Weiner

D-backs agree to terms with 1st-rounder Tommy Troy, 16 draftees

The Diamondbacks agreed to terms with 16 players in their 2023 draft class -- including No. 12 overall pick Tommy Troy out of Stanford.

22 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Dan Bickley

Diamondbacks’ new TV arrangement comes at inopportune time with on-field rut

The D-backs know the combination of struggling team and sudden TV accessibility issues are like a double shot of apathy.

22 hours ago

Andrew Chafin #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth i...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks place Chafin on paternity list, recall Frias

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin on the paternity list, the team announced Tuesday.

22 hours ago

Diamondbacks-Braves shootout contributes to rare feat in MLB