Mercury hold off Sun for victory in 1st game after All-Star break

Jul 18, 2023, 9:35 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on at Barclays Center on July 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury’s first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.

Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth gave Phoenix a 58-48 lead heading into the fourth.

Brittney Griner finished with 12 points, two blocks and five rebounds.

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (15-6). Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and seven assists.

Thomas became Connecticut’s all-time leader in assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994).

The win was Phoenix’s second in three games after beating the Los Angeles Sparks on July 9 ahead of the All-Star break.

Up next

The Mercury host the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center Thursday night.

Opening tip is at 7 p.m.

