The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled lefty reliever Joe Mantiply from Triple-A Reno and placed starting pitcher Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list with back inflammation.

Davies has struggled this year as a starter, holding a 7.38 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 1-5 record.

The D-backs lost six games in a row with Davies on the mound before pulling out a 16-13 victory on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Davies struggled, allowing nine earned runs and walking three over just 3.2 innings pitched in a back-and-forth affair that goes down as a no-decision for the starter.

Davies played 27 games with the D-backs last season, posting a 4.09 ERA before declining a 2023 mutual option. He returned to Arizona on a bigger deal, signing for $5 million as a base salary.

Arizona has its starting pitchers laid out with Ryne Nelson, Zac Gallen and Tommy Henry on the bump from Wednesday through Friday.

After that, there are question marks. Starter Merrill Kelly threw a simulation game over the weekend and could be in line to be activated after a blood clot sidelined him since the end of June.

The D-backs could also turn to Brandon Pfaadt, who struggled over the first six games of his MLB experience with a 9.82 ERA.

Mantiply, the team’s lone All-Star a year ago, appeared in 13 games and struggled with a 5.74 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A on June 27 due to inconsistent pitching but has also dealt with hamstring and shoulder issues dating back to the spring.

Over 11 games with Reno, Mantiply allowed seven runs over 12.2 frames.

