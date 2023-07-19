Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks place starter Zach Davies on IL, recall reliever Joe Mantiply

Jul 19, 2023, 1:05 PM

Zach Davies...

Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the mound during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled lefty reliever Joe Mantiply from Triple-A Reno and placed starting pitcher Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list with back inflammation.

Davies has struggled this year as a starter, holding a 7.38 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 1-5 record.

The D-backs lost six games in a row with Davies on the mound before pulling out a 16-13 victory on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Davies struggled, allowing nine earned runs and walking three over just 3.2 innings pitched in a back-and-forth affair that goes down as a no-decision for the starter.

Davies played 27 games with the D-backs last season, posting a 4.09 ERA before declining a 2023 mutual option. He returned to Arizona on a bigger deal, signing for $5 million as a base salary.

Arizona has its starting pitchers laid out with Ryne Nelson, Zac Gallen and Tommy Henry on the bump from Wednesday through Friday.

After that, there are question marks. Starter Merrill Kelly threw a simulation game over the weekend and could be in line to be activated after a blood clot sidelined him since the end of June.

The D-backs could also turn to Brandon Pfaadt, who struggled over the first six games of his MLB experience with a 9.82 ERA.

Mantiply, the team’s lone All-Star a year ago, appeared in 13 games and struggled with a 5.74 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A on June 27 due to inconsistent pitching but has also dealt with hamstring and shoulder issues dating back to the spring.

Over 11 games with Reno, Mantiply allowed seven runs over 12.2 frames.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Dominic Canzone...

Delaney Penn

Dominic Canzone’s long-awaited 1st MLB hit helped D-backs secure a crucial victory

Dominic Canzone collected his 1st MLB hit for the D-backs after going four games without one, helping seal a win over the Braves.

16 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Braves shootout contributes to rare feat in MLB

Tuesday featured four MLB games in which both teams scored at least 10 runs, including the Diamondbacks' 16-13 win over the Braves.

16 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks complete multiple comebacks in historic slugfest win vs. Braves

The Diamondbacks and Braves combined for 29 runs in the highest scoring ballgame of the season, which the D-backs pulled out.

16 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays at R...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll reaches 3rd base on strikeout in latest feat of speed

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is unlike anyone else in baseball and a lot of it has to do with his speed.

16 hours ago

Tommy Troy...

Alex Weiner

D-backs agree to terms with 1st-rounder Tommy Troy, 16 draftees

The Diamondbacks agreed to terms with 16 players in their 2023 draft class -- including No. 12 overall pick Tommy Troy out of Stanford.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen...

Dan Bickley

Diamondbacks’ new TV arrangement comes at inopportune time with on-field rut

The D-backs know the combination of struggling team and sudden TV accessibility issues are like a double shot of apathy.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks place starter Zach Davies on IL, recall reliever Joe Mantiply