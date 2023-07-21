After a 2022-2023 season that saw him named to the NHL All-Rookie team, Matias Maccelli is back with the Arizona Coyotes on a three-year contract.

But the contract, estimated at a total value of more than $10 million, and last season’s recognition have done little to temper the winger’s penchant for hard work in preparation for the upcoming season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to get a three-year deal right away. And I am super excited to come back to the desert,” Maccelli said. “It is a lot of hard work. It doesn’t come easy.”

In his rookie season, the 22-year-old Maccelli became the second Coyotes player named to the All-Rookie Team since the franchise relocated to Arizona following Clayton Keller.

He became the fourth player in franchise history to finish among the top two in rookie scoring, following Keller, Teemu Selanne and Dale Hawerchuk.

Give Matias Maccelli the Calder yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Z0zfDlcrlu — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 9, 2023

Maccelli also set the franchise record for rookie assists with 22.

Following such a breakout rookie campaign, he said this offseason he’s worked hard, but at this point, he’s simply trying to refine his game.

“Next season I ‘ve got to start shooting a little extra, put on a little weight on me and get a little stronger so I can battle a little better,” he said.

Using his puck-on-stick skills when attacking the net and improving his decision making in those situations is key, he said.

“It has always been a part of my game. Try to look for a pass. Try to see someone back door who is open and maybe not look for my shot so much but in the National Hockey League sometimes you just have to shoot,” he said.

He said with the addition of players like Sean Durzi, who the team acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings, and the many re-signings of homegrown talent, on-ice improvement is likely.

“Next year I think we are going to be a lot better. Obviously, we have a couple of big names coming in and I am just super excited and ready to go,” he said.

Coyotes training camp 2023 starts with rookies on Sept. 14 and veterans reporting Sept. 21.

Follow @AZSports