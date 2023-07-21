The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday the team has reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the Paternity List and optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno.

Mantiply was recently called up while Chafin was gone but did not play in a game. He was originally csalled up in the move that sent starter Zach Davies to the IL with lower back soreness.

Chafin has been used in many different roles and situations from the sixth through the ninth frame.

He has posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 12.5 strikeouts per nine in 32.1 innings pitched.

Chafin also has notched eight saves on the year, the most on the team. He adds another valuable left-handed arm in the bullpen alongside Tyler Gilbert and Kyle Nelson.

Mantiply has struggled just one year after being named as the only representative for Arizona in the All-Star Game in 2022.

He has a 5.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.

Mantiply started the season on the injured list with shoulder fatigue coming out of spring training and has not found a role in the current bullpen.

With Gilbert’s success in the short term in 2023, he has filled the lefty role that was previously dominated by Mantiply.

The D-backs look to build upon their series win in Atlanta with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds. The first pitch on Friday is at 4:20 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.