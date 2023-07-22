State of the Sun Devils: What is the Pac-12 doing?

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff’s interesting comments at Pac-12 football media day.

The crew discussed the commissioner stating that the conference is in its best spot in 20 years, his comments on the Pac-12 media rights situation and his thoughts on teams potentially leaving for other conferences.

The guys then reacted to the Pac-12 football media poll and why Arizona State was ranked No. 10. Schnell did not agree with the Sun Devils’ spot, saying he thought Cal should have been ranked lower in the preseason poll. Morrison agreed with the Sun Devils’ spot, saying he thought ASU was properly rated because of its offensive line.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis moved on to the topic of NIL. They reacted to comments made by Sun Devil football coach Kenny Dillingham, ASU baseball coach Willie Bloomquist and Sun Devil men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley.

Lastly, they discussed the FIFA Women’s World Cup getting underway and Sun Devil striker Gabi Rennie playing for host nation New Zealand. They talked about Rennie playing six minutes in New Zealand’s win over Norway on Thursday, the first-ever World Cup victory for the country in men’s or women’s soccer.