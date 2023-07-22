Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils: What is the Pac-12 doing?

Jul 21, 2023, 8:12 PM

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff looks on before the PAC-12 Championship football game between ...

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff looks on before the PAC-12 Championship football game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff’s interesting comments at Pac-12 football media day.

The crew discussed the commissioner stating that the conference is in its best spot in 20 years, his comments on the Pac-12 media rights situation and his thoughts on teams potentially leaving for other conferences.

The guys then reacted to the Pac-12 football media poll and why Arizona State was ranked No. 10. Schnell did not agree with the Sun Devils’ spot, saying he thought Cal should have been ranked lower in the preseason poll. Morrison agreed with the Sun Devils’ spot, saying he thought ASU was properly rated because of its offensive line.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis moved on to the topic of NIL. They reacted to comments made by Sun Devil football coach Kenny Dillingham, ASU baseball coach Willie Bloomquist and Sun Devil men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley.

Lastly, they discussed the FIFA Women’s World Cup getting underway and Sun Devil striker Gabi Rennie playing for host nation New Zealand. They talked about Rennie playing six minutes in New Zealand’s win over Norway on Thursday, the first-ever World Cup victory for the country in men’s or women’s soccer.

Arizona State Football

George Kliavkoff...

Associated Press

Pac-12 commissioner optimistic for conference after USC, UCLA leave

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said he was confident the conference would remain together after USC and UCLA's departure.

23 hours ago

Kenny Dillingham Pac-12 Media Day (Sun Devil Football Twitter screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Kenny Dillingham: ASU’s preseason predictions are ‘fair,’ internal expectations differ

The ASU Sun Devils are heading into the season with renewed energy and hope with head coach Kenny Dillingham taking over the reins in Tempe.

23 hours ago

George Kliavkoff...

Tyler Drake

Kliavkoff: Pac-12’s patience on media rights deal will be rewarded ‘in near future’

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff believes the conference is still on the right track when it comes to landing a media rights deal.

23 hours ago

Arizona State and Arizona football...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Arizona football near bottom of 2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll

Arizona and Arizona State came in eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll released Thursday.

2 days ago

ASU football...

Arizona Sports

ASU football reveals preview of new home uniforms

The Arizona State football team appears to be mixing old school with modern looks on its latest home uniforms. 

3 days ago

Pac-12 logo...

Arizona Sports

Report: Pac-12 conference garnering new interest in search for TV deal

The Pac-12 is seeing new powers enter the conversation when it comes to securing a new TV deal, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel.

4 days ago

State of the Sun Devils: What is the Pac-12 doing?