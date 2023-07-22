Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

USWNT World Cup goal scorer Sophia Smith’s Cardinals connection

Jul 21, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Sophia Smith scored the opening goal for the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2023 FIFA World Cup after her boyfriend, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, sent her off with a heartfelt message.

Smith started at forward for Team USA at her first World Cup after playing college ball at Stanford, where Wilson made a name for himself on the football field.

Ahead of the game, Smith read the message from Wilson in a video posted by the National Women’s Soccer League, of which Smith won the 2022 league MVP.

“You were born for this moment, and I am excited the entire world is going to see who you are and the grace you succeed with,” Smith read aloud, saying the message made her very happy.

Smith finished with her left foot after a flick by Alex Morgan to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes against Vietnam in Aukland, New Zealand.

She scored again before halftime from just inside the box after a deflection by the Vietnamese goalkeeper.

She donned the No. 9 at Stanford where she was a NCAA Champion and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by the Portland Thorns.

Smith was with the Cardinal for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Wilson played at Stanford from 2018-22, becoming a team captain and fourth-round pick by the Cardinals during the 2023 draft.

The connection between the USWNT and Cardinals runs even deeper, as Team USA defender Julie Ertz is married to Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

The U.S. won its first game, 3-0.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray at practice...

Tyler Drake

Pros outweigh cons of Cardinals rolling out Kyler Murray in 2023

Should the Cardinals roll out Kyler Murray at some point in 2023 or hold off playing the franchise QB in what is expected to be a down year?

23 hours ago

Zaven Collins practices...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Which Year 2 pass rusher takes bigger leap?

Two Cardinals outside linebackers vying for starting roles are second-year pros Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

2 days ago

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to head coach Ron Riv...

Associated Press

Owner Dan Snyder investigation results released as Commanders sale is approved

NFL owners on Thursday unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.

2 days ago

L.J. Collier during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Which defensive linemen separate from rest of pack?

The Arizona Cardinals defensive line is a position group with some of the biggest question marks heading into the season.

3 days ago

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Where does OL Paris Johnson fit best?

Where does rookie first-round pick Paris Johnson line up for the Arizona Cardinals' veteran offensive line group?

3 days ago

Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Hard Knocks...

Associated Press

Hard Knocks tabs Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to get behind-the-scenes training camp look

The New York Jets' first training camp with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting the Hard Knocks treatment.

5 days ago

USWNT World Cup goal scorer Sophia Smith’s Cardinals connection