ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno to injured list with shoulder inflammation

Jul 23, 2023, 9:19 AM

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he slides safely into third base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Sunday morning, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, catcher Jose Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Moreno was scratched from the lineup for Saturday’s game. Carson Kelly was inserted and was in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Moreno had been dealing with shoulder discomfort over the last few weeks as his workload decreased, Jody Jackson reported.

The D-backs acquired the 23-year-old Moreno in the Daulton Varsho trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in December. He made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays last year and played in 25 games.

When Kelly began the year on the disabled list with a fractured forearm suffered in spring training, Moreno started 41 of Arizona’s first 60 games at catcher and has appeared in 74 games this season.

The most games he’s started as a catcher in a pro season has been 67 last year between Triple-A and the majors, according to FanGraphs.

Moreno had been heating up offensively with a 1.024 OPS over his last 12 games (eight starts).

He still leads the majors with a 47.2 caught stealing percentage having thrown out 17 runners.

Moreno only started seven of 17 games in July before landing on the IL.

Herrera made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2022, appearing in 47 games and batting .189. This season he has a .255 batting average with a .671 OPS.

D-backs starting pitcher

The Diamondbacks will roll with a bullpen day to close their series against the Reds. Jose Ruiz is making his second career start.

Former Diamondbacks RHP Luke Weaver is set to pitch for the Reds.

Catch the game at 10:40 a.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

