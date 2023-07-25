PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson has a right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain, manager Torey Lovullo said Monday after the rookie received three medical opinions.

Jameson went on the 15-day injured list July 7 with right elbow inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL the following day.

What comes next has yet to be decided with surgery as an option. The other possibility is to rest, rehabilitate, start throwing again down the road and see how it goes.

Lovullo referenced Luke Weaver’s situation in 2019, when the RHP opted to rehab instead of undergo Tommy John surgery after injuring his UCL and flexor pronator.

“Luke Weaver, we just watched throw the other day and he was throwing low bullets at 97 mph,” Lovullo said. “So he took the conservative road and he’s doing just fine and healthy and looks great. So I know there are some case studies that we can we can throw at him … whether he has surgery now, or he has surgery in April, he’s gonna miss miss 12 months.”

Jameson had been coming out of the bullpen for Arizona after getting recalled on May 27. He started two games and picked up a save early this season, but his most recent role was as a multiple-innings middle reliever.

He owns a 3.32 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched this year with 37 strikeouts.

What happened to Gabriel Moreno?

Moreno landed on the 10-day IL Sunday for left shoulder inflammation.

Lovullo said the catcher started to feel discomfort after a batting practice swing approximately 10 days before the All-Star break.

Carson Kelly started 10 of Arizona’s last 15 games to lighten Moreno’s workload, but the organization opted to sit the 23-year-old to recover.

Lovullo did not give a timeline for his return.

“There’s nothing other than just the treatment phase through the next several days, and we’re hopefully getting him back on his feet as soon as possible,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo said the organization wants to make sure Moreno can swing comfortably before he comes back.

Moreno has .270/.316/.360 splits offensively with a .986 OPS over his last 28 plate appearances.

“We need Gabi to be back on this team. … We need to get him back on the field as soon as possible and this is probably the best way to do it,” Lovullo said.

Bullpen option

Right-handed reliever Cole Sulser has been on the injured list since April 7 with a right shoulder strain. He made the D-backs roster out of camp and pitched 4.1 innings before landing on the 15-day IL and eventually the 60-day IL.

The D-backs sent Sulser on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

“Sulser threw on Saturday in Reno 11 pitches,” Lovullo said. “He’ll throw again tomorrow in Reno, throw another 18 up to 25-30 pitches. Trending in the right direction.”

Landon Sims update

The D-backs took Sims with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State, but he had Tommy John surgery ahead of the draft.

Single-A Visalia activated the right-hander from the 60-day IL on Monday after he’s made six starts in the ACL this season. Sims is the organizations’s No. 6 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline after he displayed a plus fastball and slider in college.

"It might be the most unhittable fastball in college baseball." 👀 More on top #MLBDraft prospect Landon Sims: https://t.co/b3So9bXui7 pic.twitter.com/86XK4HSVMy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 16, 2021

