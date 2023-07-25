The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a breath of fresh air as starting pitcher Merrill Kelly is returning to the lineup Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Sports‘ John Gambadoro reported.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Kelly is back at Chase Field with the team after hitting the 15-day IL on july 27 with a blood clot in his leg. Lovullo did not definitively announce Kelly as the starter because the team will still have to make a move to get him back on the active roster after Monday’s game.

“He’s here, feeling great and was up to 85 pitches in his last outing,” Lovullo told reporters pregame.

“We spoke for a brief minute and he is really excited to be here and be ready to go. … It’s (Ryne) Nelson, TBA and Zac (Gallen). There is a really strong possibility the TBA will be Merrill Kelly.”

Despite Lovullo’s hesitance to commit to Kelly, the blood clot has dissipated from his leg and all medicals have been passed, clearing the way for him to pitch.

The D-backs manager said despite the team being filled with young talent, Gallen and Kelly bring a much-needed 1-2 punch in the rotation, something the team has been severely lacking as of late.

“We have a 1A and 1B with Zac and Merrill. They pump out the innings, they make pitches, they keep us in games,” Lovullo said.

“I love the youngsters that have been coming out, doing their job and helping us win baseball games, but Merrill and Zac give us a different taste, different color each day. Getting him back will be a big push for us.”

Catch all the action as the D-backs take on the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.