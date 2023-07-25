Close
Report: Cardinals planning to sign TE Geoff Swaim

Jul 25, 2023, 10:24 AM

Geoff Swaim...

Tight end Geoff Swaim #87 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the start of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to former Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The report comes Tuesday as Arizona rookies and veterans report for training camp. Swaim and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was the Titans’ director of player personnel from 2020-22, spent three seasons together in Tennessee.

Swaim appeared in 17 games (13 starts) for the Titans last season, recording 12 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. He served primarily as a blocking tight end for the Titans, seeing 56% (577) of the available offensive snaps.

The tight end entered the league as a 2015 seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys following two seasons at Texas.

Following his four-year tenure with the Cowboys, Swaim spent a season (2019) with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Titans in 2020.

Swaim has seen most of his work as a blocker. His best season statistically came in 2021 when he reeled in 31 catches (40 targets) for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also been utilized as a special teamer throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Swaim could very well be headed toward a similar role in a Cardinals offense set on running the rock in 2023 under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The tight end joins a tight ends room featuring Zach Ertz and Trey McBride.

While McBride enters training camp healthy, the same can’t be said for Ertz as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of last season.

Arizona also has Noah Togiai, another blocking tight end, Chris Pierce Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Joel Honigford and Bernhard Seikovits (International Player Pathway Program) on the roster ahead of training camp kicking off Wednesday.

