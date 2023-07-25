D-backs open up 2024 spring training slate vs. Rockies
Jul 25, 2023, 12:36 PM
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks released their spring training schedule for 2024 on Tuesday.
Arizona’s spring ball gets underway Friday, Feb. 23, with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields where they share the Scottsdale training complex.
The following day, the two sides will take on one another in the D-backs’ home opener at Salt River Fields.
The D-backs will wrap up the month of February with games against the Chicago White Sox (Feb. 25), at the Oakland Athletics (Feb. 26), versus the Texas Rangers (Feb. 27), at the Cleveland Guardians (Feb. 28) and against the San Francisco Giants (Feb. 29).
Arizona’s March slate begins with a pair of road matchups against the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels.
To wrap up the spring, the D-backs will host a pair of exhibition games at Chase Field vs. the Cleveland Guardians on March 25-26.
Ticket information for D-backs home games will be released at a later date.
A full look at Arizona’s 2024 training camp schedule:
Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 spring training schedule
Home games are bolded
Feb. 23 (Friday): @ Colorado Rockies
Feb. 24 (Saturday): vs. Colorado Rockies (split squad)
Feb. 25 (Sunday): vs. Chicago White Sox
Feb. 26 (Monday): @ Oakland Athletics
Feb. 27 (Tuesday): vs. Texas Rangers
Feb. 28 (Wednesday): @ Cleveland Guardians
Feb. 29 (Thursday): vs. San Francisco Giants
March 1 (Friday): @ Cincinnati Reds
March 2 (Saturday): @ Los Angeles Angels
March 3 (Sunday): vs. Milwaukee Brewers
March 4 (Monday): @ Chicago White Sox
March 5 (Tuesday): vs. San Diego Padres
March 7 (Thursday): @ Texas Rangers
March 8 (Friday): vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)
March 9 (Saturday): @ Kansas City
March 9 (Saturday): vs. Cincinnati Reds
March 10 (Sunday): @ Los Angeles Dodgers
March 11 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics
March 12 (Tuesday): @ San Diego Padres
March 13 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies
March 14 (Thursday): vs. Kansas City Royals
March 15 (Friday): @ Milwaukee Brewers
March 16 (Saturday): @ Texas Rangers (split squad)
March 17 (Sunday): @ Seattle Mariners
March 17 (Sunday): vs. Los Angeles Angels
March 18 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics
March 19 (Tuesday): @ Chicago Cubs
March 20 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies
March 22 (Friday): vs. Seattle Mariners (split squad)
March 23 (Saturday): @ San Francisco Giants
March 23 (Saturday): vs. Cleveland Guardians
March 24 (Sunday): @ Milwaukee Brewers
March 25 (Monday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field
March 26 (Tuesday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field