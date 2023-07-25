The Arizona Diamondbacks released their spring training schedule for 2024 on Tuesday.

Arizona’s spring ball gets underway Friday, Feb. 23, with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields where they share the Scottsdale training complex.

The following day, the two sides will take on one another in the D-backs’ home opener at Salt River Fields.

The D-backs will wrap up the month of February with games against the Chicago White Sox (Feb. 25), at the Oakland Athletics (Feb. 26), versus the Texas Rangers (Feb. 27), at the Cleveland Guardians (Feb. 28) and against the San Francisco Giants (Feb. 29).

Arizona’s March slate begins with a pair of road matchups against the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels.

To wrap up the spring, the D-backs will host a pair of exhibition games at Chase Field vs. the Cleveland Guardians on March 25-26.

Ticket information for D-backs home games will be released at a later date.

A full look at Arizona’s 2024 training camp schedule:

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 spring training schedule

Home games are bolded

Feb. 23 (Friday): @ Colorado Rockies

Feb. 24 (Saturday): vs. Colorado Rockies (split squad)

Feb. 25 (Sunday): vs. Chicago White Sox

Feb. 26 (Monday): @ Oakland Athletics

Feb. 27 (Tuesday): vs. Texas Rangers

Feb. 28 (Wednesday): @ Cleveland Guardians

Feb. 29 (Thursday): vs. San Francisco Giants

March 1 (Friday): @ Cincinnati Reds

March 2 (Saturday): @ Los Angeles Angels

March 3 (Sunday): vs. Milwaukee Brewers

March 4 (Monday): @ Chicago White Sox

March 5 (Tuesday): vs. San Diego Padres

March 7 (Thursday): @ Texas Rangers

March 8 (Friday): vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)

March 9 (Saturday): @ Kansas City

March 9 (Saturday): vs. Cincinnati Reds

March 10 (Sunday): @ Los Angeles Dodgers

March 11 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics

March 12 (Tuesday): @ San Diego Padres

March 13 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies

March 14 (Thursday): vs. Kansas City Royals

March 15 (Friday): @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 16 (Saturday): @ Texas Rangers (split squad)

March 17 (Sunday): @ Seattle Mariners

March 17 (Sunday): vs. Los Angeles Angels

March 18 (Monday): vs. Oakland Athletics

March 19 (Tuesday): @ Chicago Cubs

March 20 (Wednesday): vs. Colorado Rockies

March 22 (Friday): vs. Seattle Mariners (split squad)

March 23 (Saturday): @ San Francisco Giants

March 23 (Saturday): vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 24 (Sunday): @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 25 (Monday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field

March 26 (Tuesday): vs. Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field

