Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury’s road woes continue in loss to Dream

Jul 25, 2023, 9:20 PM

The opening tip off before the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Ce...

The opening tip off before the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on July 25, 2023 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Gray scored 10 of her points in the first half as Atlanta built a 12-point lead. The Dream continued to add to it and led 71-49 early in the fourth after Durr scored.

Megan Gustafson helped Phoenix narrow the gap by scoring 11 of her career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season.

Aari McDonald added 11 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for Atlanta (13-10). Danielle Robinson moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career assists list, passing Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright (1,423).

Brittney Griner scored all 16 of her points in the first half and Sophie Cunningham finished with 11 points for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi (quad/toe) did not play. The Mercury shot just 36% from the field, including 5 of 24 from distance.

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury fall to Mystics with Diana Taurasi sidelined

The Phoenix Mercury have the longest active road losing streak in the WNBA, dropping Sunday's game against the Mystics.

3 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner becomes Mercury’s No. 2 all-time scorer in win over Sky

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is the second-highest scorer in franchise history after passing DeWanna Bonner on Thursday.

6 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury hold off Sun for victory in 1st game after All-Star break

The Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

8 days ago

Brittney Griner takes a photo with young athletes from Valley of the Sun YMCA youth basketball and ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Mercury working to ensure next generation of women hoopsters

The team announced Monday that it is continuing its partnership with Valley of the Sun YMCA and CPLC to help young girls who want to hoop.

8 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Wills Rice

Mercury’s Brittney Griner shines in return to WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was back at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after a tumultuous year.

11 days ago

Footprint Center...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

The WNBA on Saturday announced the location of the 2024 All-Star Game, which will take place at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

10 days ago

Mercury’s road woes continue in loss to Dream