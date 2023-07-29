Trades happen for a number of reasons — contracts, production or lack thereof, conflict — but sometimes, it’s just time to move on.

That may be the case for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches on Aug. 1, The Athletic says in its list of each team’s player who is most likely to be traded.

A career .253 hitter, Rojas has found himself in a platoon at third base with Emmanuel Rivera and Evan Longoria.

He was sent to Triple-A Reno in mid-June before landing on the IL with a back issue. Rojas was activated and is back in action in Reno after missing the first chunk of July.

Says The Athletic:

Rojas was a productive major-league player the past two seasons, posting OPS+ numbers of 103 and 112, respectively. … Rojas, who returned to the Diamondbacks roster earlier this week, should have the ability to again be a good player with the right opportunity.

His best season came in 2022, when he slashed .269/.349/.391 and stole 23 bases. According to MLB.com’s Baseball Savant, Rojas had a career-low 19.2% strikeout rate, a career-high 355 batted balls, a career-best 11.9 launch angle and a 36.1% hard hit percentage.

What may make Rojas even more attractive to potential suitors is his contract. He is making $2.6 million this year, is arbitration eligible through 2026 and will qualify for free agency in his year 33 season in 2027.