Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Josh Rojas could benefit from new situation, The Athletic says

Jul 29, 2023, 7:10 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas scores on a base hit by Carson Kelly during the third inning of a ...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas scores on a base hit by Carson Kelly during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Trades happen for a number of reasons — contracts, production or lack thereof, conflict — but sometimes, it’s just time to move on.

That may be the case for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches on Aug. 1, The Athletic says in its list of each team’s player who is most likely to be traded.

A career .253 hitter, Rojas has found himself in a platoon at third base with Emmanuel Rivera and Evan Longoria.

He was sent to Triple-A Reno in mid-June before landing on the IL with a back issue. Rojas was activated and is back in action in Reno after missing the first chunk of July.

Says The Athletic:

Rojas was a productive major-league player the past two seasons, posting OPS+ numbers of 103 and 112, respectively. … Rojas, who returned to the Diamondbacks roster earlier this week, should have the ability to again be a good player with the right opportunity.

RELATED STORIES

His best season came in 2022, when he slashed .269/.349/.391 and stole 23 bases. According to MLB.com’s Baseball Savant, Rojas had a career-low 19.2% strikeout rate, a career-high 355 batted balls, a career-best 11.9 launch angle and a 36.1% hard hit percentage.

What may make Rojas even more attractive to potential suitors is his contract. He is making $2.6 million this year, is arbitration eligible through 2026 and will qualify for free agency in his year 33 season in 2027.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jose Herrera...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ RISP woes continue in loss to Mariners at Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks left runs on the table in a series-opening loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

1 day ago

Drey Jameson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Drey Jameson elects rehab over surgery on UCL

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson decided against surgery after suffering a right UCL sprain, Torey Lovullo said.

1 day ago

Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals Twitter photo)...

Character Counts

D-backs send off Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright with check to charity

Before Wednesday's game St. Louis, the D-backs donated to Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright's charity, Big League Impact.

2 days ago

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals high fives Andrew Knizner #7 after hitting a two-ru...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks’ poor form shows in loss to Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks decisively dropped what was ultimately a very winnable game on Wednesday at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

3 days ago

General Manager Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches batting practice during a postseason...

Kellan Olson

Murky MLB trade market could determine D-backs’ aggression

The Arizona Diamondbacks want to improve their team to chase a pennant but the question is how much they will be able to.

3 days ago

Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner...

Associated Press

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred gets contract extension through 2028

Commissioner Rob Manfred will lead for a third term and through the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

3 days ago

D-backs’ Josh Rojas could benefit from new situation, The Athletic says