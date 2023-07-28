Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CHARACTER COUNTS

D-backs send off Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright with check to charity

Jul 27, 2023, 7:39 PM

Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals Twitter photo)...

Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals Twitter photo)

(St. Louis Cardinals Twitter photo)

Character Counts's Profile Picture

BY CHARACTER COUNTS


Arizona Sports

Before the final game of the series against St. Louis on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks donated $5,000 to Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright’s charity, Big League Impact, as part of his “retirement gift.”

Big League Impact partners with professional athletes through sports-related fundraising platforms to help people meet basic human needs like food, clean water, medical care, shelter and education in an effort to save lives, restore dignity and instill hope, according to the website.

“I’d like to send out a huge thank you to the D-backs for their special gift to our charity Big League Impact yesterday! Also, great job on the video beforehand! I will never forget your generosity,” Wainwright tweeted Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

The charity is run by Wainwright, Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson, Reds pitcher Luke Weaver and Rays pitcher Zach Eflin.

It has raised over $8 million since 2013 and impacted millions of lives with over 130 charities supported such as Food For The Hungry, Water Mission and Striking Out Poverty.

The charity was originally founded by Wainwright — an 18-year MLB veteran — as a fantasy football fundraiser but has now worked with over 80 MLB players. D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed and Weaver were both a part of the the first fantasy football league in 2013.

Just a year ago as a member of the Diamondbacks, Weaver and the rest of Big League Impact raised $17,000 for Consider the Lily, a home for trafficked and exploited girls in Manila, Philippines.

“As an athlete, you only get a few years to have a platform like this. … Might as well stand on it,” Wainwright said on the website.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Character Counts

Brittney Griner takes a photo with young athletes from Valley of the Sun YMCA youth basketball and ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Mercury working to ensure next generation of women hoopsters

The team announced Monday that it is continuing its partnership with Valley of the Sun YMCA and CPLC to help young girls who want to hoop.

10 days ago

(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Coyotes prospects to host street hockey event in Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes players will take a brief pause in training during the 2023 Development Camp to mix it up with fans in a round of street hockey.

17 days ago

(Arizona Cardinals Photo)...

Wills Rice

Cardinals to send students to nation’s capital for 2nd year

The Cardinals announced the team will send 260 high school students to Washington D.C. for the 2nd annual Civics Matters Arizona program.

1 month ago

(Arizona Diamondbacks Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs celebrate Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera with check to charity

The Arizona Diamondbacks honored the legendary career of Detroit Tigers 3B Miguel Cabrera on Saturday with a check to his foundation.

2 months ago

(Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)...

Character Counts

D-backs donate $25K to Sarah Langs’ ALS initiative on Lou Gehrig Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks donated $25,000 for ALS research, contributing to MLB research extraordinaire Sarah Langs' #FistBumps4ALS initiative.

2 months ago

(Twitter Photo/@DbacksGiveBack)...

Character Counts

$400K donation to combat brain cancer made on behalf of Nicole Hazen Fund

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, his four sons and president Derrick Hall presented a donation to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center.

2 months ago

D-backs send off Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright with check to charity