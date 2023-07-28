Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Kevin Durant shows love for the Washington Commanders, visits training camp

Jul 28, 2023, 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

Durant Commanders visit...

Kevin Durant at Washington Commanders training camp, July, 2023.

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Kevin Durant was among those in attendance for the second open practice of Washington Commanders training camp Friday.

The NBA star now playing for the Phoenix Suns grew up in the area in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, not far from the team’s home stadium. Durant took in practice on the hottest day of the year so far from the suites atop the newly constructed bleachers on the sideline and was followed out by a group of fans, many taking photos or video and yelling, “KD!”

RELATED STORIES

“It’s great to have KD here,” coach Ron Rivera said after practice. “I know he’s a local guy. I know how much of a Washington Redskins/Commanders fan he is. Great to have his support.”

Durant’s presence is the latest positive sign of the Commanders in the spotlight since the new ownership group led by Josh Harris and including basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took over last week, when the NFL approved the $6.05 billion sale from Dan Snyder.

“It’s great to have the fanbase back,” Rivera said. “This has been really cool the last couple days. It has. This is exciting. To have guys like KD come back and show their support means an awful lot to us.”

Friday was the second consecutive day more than 3,000 fans braved the heat for practice at the team’s practice facility not far from Dulles International Airport.

“It feels good,” safety Kam Curl said. “Everybody’s coming out to practice, all the stuff on social media. You feel the excitement, and that just gives us motivation to come out and play harder.”

Running back Jaret Patterson, like Durant a Maryland native, said Thursday that seeing so many fans at practice reminded him of his days attending camp as a kid when the likes of Clinton Portis and Santana Moss were playing for Washington.

“It’s a fresh start, new era,” Patterson said. “It kind of gave me flashbacks. … Seeing the food trucks, seeing kind of a packed house and stuff like that, it’s kind of dope. It’s like reliving my childhood.”

Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson...

Tyler Drake

Snacks on snacks: Cardinals’ rookie OL duties more than just carrying gear

Rookie duties are an annual tradition in the NFL. And in the Cardinals OL room, there are very specific requests to fulfill.

1 day ago

Clayton Tune at practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Clayton Tune runs with the 2s early into training camp

It's still very early into training camp, but Cardinals rookie QB Clayton Tune is seeing valuable reps with the second-team offense.

1 day ago

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals safety...

Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals gave Budda Baker raise before training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to extend Budda Baker's contract, but they did give him a raise for the 2023 season.

1 day ago

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals safety...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals S Budda Baker comes 73rd in NFL players’ top 100 for 2023

Budda Baker is still held in high regard around the NFL. It's why he's such an important figure as Arizona Cardinals training camp begins.

1 day ago

Jonathan Gannon at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals focused on mastering basics of foundation as training camp begins

Expectations are low for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the season. That doesn't mean, however, that accountability takes a back seat.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals taking day-by-day approach with Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz

Two of the Cardinals' biggest pieces of the offense started training camp on the PUP list. Arizona, however, is optimistic where they're at.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant shows love for the Washington Commanders, visits training camp