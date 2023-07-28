ASU football might not be projected to go very far this season, but ESPN has published a web story claiming the quarterback battle for the Sun Devils might be one of the most intriguing in the nation.

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg calls the addition of Jacob Conover, Drew Pyne and Jaden Rashada “fascinating” but says Trenton Bourguet, the only signal caller who was on the squad last season, is his pick to win the job.

Rashada is likely the long-term answer for ASU, but Dillingham can start his tenure with a veteran who displays accuracy and knows the environment. Bourguet doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, which is essential for a team introducing so many new elements,” Rittenberg wrote.

Pyne had a productive run at Notre Dame last season, leading the Irish to an 8-2 record in his 10 starts after filling in for the injured Tyler Buchner. Rittenberg believes he will be the biggest competitor to Bourguet.

“Conover is seemingly a long shot, but Rashada has the most natural gifts of the group and could soon rise up the depth chart,” he wrote.

Last week, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said the team will name its starter at least a week before the season opener vs. Southern Utah.

“Our team needs to know who their captain is,” Dillingham said. “The sooner we can tell them who that is, the better.”

Last week, the Pac-12 preseason media poll had Arizona State as the 10th best team in the conference.

Dillingham said at Pac-12 media day that the rankings are not as important as getting the most out of the team.

“If enough people feel that way, then I think it is completely fair,” Dillingham said.

The Sun Devils are returning to Camp Tontozona northeast of Payson this season from Aug. 10 to 12. Practice times and open practices to the public are still yet to be determined.

