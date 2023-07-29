Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals add linebacker David Anenih, release corner Dylan Mabin

Jul 29, 2023, 1:12 PM

David Anenih of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...

David Anenih of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are adding some depth at linebacker.

The Cardinals announced Saturday they signed David Anenih. The corresponding move was the release of cornerback Dylan Mabin.

Anenih, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker out of Houston, came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The 23-year-old Anenih spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans before coming to the Valley. He has yet to take a regular season snap.

While in college, he spent five years with the Houston Cougars where he compiled 99 tackles (57 solo) and 20 sacks. He will wear No. 57.

Mabin, meanwhile, was with his fifth organization since coming to the league out of Fordham. He didn’t play a regular season snap with Arizona.

