Maybe it was the hopes of seeing the Arizona Diamondbacks start a turnaround that would turn them into buyers before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Maybe it was the idea of Star Wars Night. Maybe it was kids free weekend. Maybe some people just had to get that globe!

Whatever it exact reason, the fans came out to see the D-backs beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday.

Like, really came out. To the tune of the second biggest crowd of the season and the biggest crowd since opening day.

Playing in front of big crowds isn’t a new thing for Arizona, but it isn’t something it have excelled at this year. The D-backs are 1-4 in the top five attended games this season, with Saturday’s game being the lone ‘W’.

April 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48,034) (Opening Day) July 29 vs. Seattle Mariners (44,472) June 18 vs. Cleveland Guardians (42,031) July 4 vs. New York Mets (41,670) June 3 vs Atlanta Braves (36,529)

But it wasn’t just in Arizona where the fans were visiting the ballyards on Saturday. According to Major League Baseball’s Communications Department, the 15 home games drew 582,872 fans. That’s an average of 38,858 people per game, the biggest single Saturday since August 2013.

Yesterday’s average crowd of 38,858 marked @MLB’s highest Saturday in 10 years, since August 10, 2013. pic.twitter.com/Ho2vcKSVNj — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 30, 2023

A number of games had special meanings or milestones set on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds in a battle of first-place teams in front of 51,015 in southern California.

The Detroit Tigers beat the Miami Marlins in front of 32,936 in Miguel Cabrera’s final game against his former team. It was the largest crowd for Miami since opening day 2017.

The New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles in front of 42,829 for the O’s second sellout of the season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies in front 38,434 for their second biggest crowd of the season.

The Oakland Athletics beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 in front of 45,085 in Denver in a battle of two last place teams.