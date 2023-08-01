After the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired new closer Paul Sewald and infielder Jace Peterson on Monday, general manager Mike Hazen said he hopes there is more coming before Tuesday’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. Arizona time.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on what that could be.

After acquiring closer Paul Sewald and infielder Jace Peterson, they still want to add a starter. They also are fielding offers for left-handed relievers Joe Mantiply and Andrew Chafin, but unsure whether they want to move either. The Brewers are one of the teams looking at Chafin.

One of the starting pitchers the D-backs have discussed in Detroit Tigers righty Michael Lorenzen, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. An All-Star this year, Lorenzen has a 3.58 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 18 outings.

The central talking points surrounding the D-backs’ needs prior to the deadline were a closer and starting pitcher. Arizona has one of the better one-two punches in baseball, with its starting rotation headlined by ace Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

The D-backs, however, were banking on reliable innings out of veterans Madison Bumgarner and Zach Davies to shore up the middle of that group before those two had brutal seasons. Bumgarner only made four starts in 2023 before the team decided to designate him for assignment. Davies sits on the injured list with a 7.38 ERA in a dozen contests.

Arizona in the spring had young starters Tommy Henry, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt all competing for the last spot in the rotation. Nelson won it, but because of those two absences, it forced both Henry and Pfaadt to take spots in the rotation.

Henry has been more permanent while Pfaadt was called up for the third time in mid-July and is two outings into his latest stint in the majors. Henry is currently on the injured list as well, forcing the D-backs to bring up another pitching prospect in Slade Cecconi, who will get the temporary nod in Henry’s place, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Left-handed specialists are often a missing piece teams search for at the deadline. Among a struggling group, Chafin has been one of Arizona’s most important relievers and Mantiply was expected to be one before a rough start to his season.

Chafin has a 4.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 34.1 innings. Mantiply, meanwhile, was an All-Star last year but allowed 10 earned runs in 15.2 innings and has spent time in Triple-A Reno.

