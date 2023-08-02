GLENDALE — The 2024 NFL Draft is still a ways away.

Shoot, the 2023 regular season sits more than a month out a week into training camp.

Talk of the upcoming draft and how teams could navigate it is way too early at best.

That’s not to say, though, that the Arizona Cardinals don’t already have an eye on the future while staying focused on the present.

It’s the nature of the NFL beast, especially when you’re a team donning a pair of 2024 first-round picks that could very well end up being inside the top-5 when the draft takes over Detroit in 2024.

Following those picks has been a wealth of speculation as to what exactly the Cardinals are going to do with the selections amid quarterback Kyler Murray’s rehab from a torn ACL and USC signal caller Caleb Williams the early favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Naturally it begs the question: If in the spot to nab Williams, could the Cardinals really embark on another franchise quarterback change in a five-year span?

“Holy moly, I’m just trying to get through Tuesday here,” Ossenfort said when asked if the team was prepared for anything, such as taking a signal caller with one of the first-rounders. “Every draft is the same. We scout every position equally.

“We don’t go into a draft saying this year we’re all set at this position. We’re scouting every position no matter who is on the roster right now.”

While Ossenfort left his options open when it comes to the draft, the GM did speak highly of what he’s seen out of Murray since taking the reins of the franchise this offseason, explaining the signal caller has jumped in “feet first” with the new regime.

The biggest focus for the team now is getting Murray back to full strength.

The biggest focus for Murray — and the rest of the Cardinals organization — is continuing to get better every day, whether that’s getting mental reps from the side or putting your best foot forward when in between the white lines.

“If all of us don’t bring it every single day, we’re going to get passed up, whether that pertains to Kyler or specifically myself or (Jonathan Gannon) or any other player on the team,” Ossenfort said.

“This is a day-to-day business and if we don’t bring it every day and prove every day that we can find a way to get better, it’s going to be a long year.”

