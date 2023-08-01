Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Paul Sewald, Jace Peterson active following trades; Joe Mantiply recalled

Aug 1, 2023, 4:41 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm

Paul Sewald...

Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners looks on against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald and infielder Jace Peterson were made active for Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Both players were acquired in trades Monday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. The D-backs made two additional moves just before the deadline, adding right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki and outfielder Tommy Pham.

Strzelecki — traded by the Milwaukee Brewers for left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin — was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, and the D-backs recalled southpaw Joe Mantiply in his place.

The D-backs also optioned infielder Diego Castillo to Reno after he spent one day in the majors and designated reliever Cole Sulser for assignment.

The 40-man roster is at 40 players, and more moves are coming for Arizona on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game, although Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported prospect Slade Cecconi will be called up and make his MLB debut.

Pham will also need a roster spot. The D-backs had five outfielders active for Tuesday night, including Kyle Lewis who had been recalled on Monday.

Sewald and Peterson arrived after a 4-3 win in 11 innings against San Francisco Monday night, a key series in both the division and wild card races. The D-backs entered Tuesday one game back of the Giants for the top wild card spot and in a three-way tie for the third spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers were 3.5 games ahead of Arizona in the NL West.

Sewald joined a bullpen that capped a dubious July with 4.1 innings and no earned runs on Monday. The D-backs have not had a designated closer all year, as Sewald adds a new dynamic to the staff.

Peterson brings depth to an infield that lost Josh Rojas in the Sewald trade. He was inserted into the starting lineup, batting seventh and playing third base on Tuesday.

Peter Strzelecki’s deal

The Chafin-Strzelecki trade left the D-backs down a left-handed pitcher in the bullpen alongside Kyle Nelson and Tyler Gilbert.

General manager Mike Hazen said the deal intended to bring in a different pitching profile based on the recent offensive success against Chafin. It was also to add controllable depth considering Arizona’s relief prospects, such as Justin Martinez and Carlos Vargas, have hit bumps in the majors.

“We haven’t had a ton of success to date with some of our younger relievers coming up, and we wanted to shore up, even if it was in the front side of our bullpen and our depth, with that move,” Hazen said.

Hazen also said Gilbert’s recent success and Chafin’s reverse splits played a part in the deal.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Pham #28 of the New York Mets hits an RBI double to left field in the first inning against th...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks acquire OF Tommy Pham from Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

17 hours ago

Relief pitcher Andrew Chafin #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Kansas City Royals...

Kellan Olson

Andrew Chafin traded by Diamondbacks to Brewers for Strzelecki

The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded pitcher Andrew Chafin to the Milwaukee Brewers, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

17 hours ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald trade boosts bullpen for multiple seasons

The Diamondbacks traded for Mariners closer Paul Sewald, who has another year of team control remaining to help the D-backs in 2024.

17 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen joins The Doug & Wolf Show for an interview on ...

Kellan Olson

Report: D-backs targeting SP, taking offers for Chafin, Mantiply

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly taking offers for relievers Andrew Chafin and Joe Mantiply while wanting to add another starter.

17 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte delivers key hit in 11-inning win vs. Giants

Ketel Marte drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and Scott McGough picked up the save for the D-backs against the Giants.

2 days ago

Jace Peterson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks add infielder Jace Peterson in trade with Athletics

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded for infielder Jace Peterson Monday night in a deal with the Oakland Athletics.

2 days ago

D-backs’ Paul Sewald, Jace Peterson active following trades; Joe Mantiply recalled