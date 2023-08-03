GLENDALE — Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune didn’t know what to expect walking into his first training camp as an Arizona Cardinal last week.

Like many rookies, he went in with the mindset of just making the most of whatever reps came his way — however few there might be.

The expectation was to just go in, work hard and make a good first impression.

Fast forward to Wednesday — officially one week into camp — and Tune has done that and more with the hefty amount of snaps he’s taken.

It’s not just about the quantity, either, as the QB has spent the majority of camp with the second-team offense while also getting a few looks with the 1s.

And with every completion and mention has come more attention, especially given the team’s well-known quarterback situation highlighted by Kyler Murray’s continued rehab from a torn ACL and unknown timeline for return.

You don’t have to look far on social media to see the words “potential 2023 starter” and “Clayton Tune” said in the same sentence.

But for Tune, it’s all about keeping that same attitude he entered camp with as a bright-eyed 2023 fifth-rounder out of Houston.

“I’m happy with the growth throughout camp, but there’s always things to work on,” the QB said Wednesday. “I’ve never had a perfect practice as long as I played football, so there’s always things I got to work on. I feel like there’s also some things I’ve done well.

“My mindset is to go in with the reps I get and continue to get better,” he added. “Learn from the reps that I got before and use what I learn for the reps that I get going forward.”

Tune’s early returns have a lot to do with his work away from the field and the team this offseason.

Following organized team activities and a pair of minicamps, the signal caller was on his own to make the most of the downtime in front of him.

He dove into the playbook and walked through his reads while at home in Texas.

It was all about not having to relearn the things he picked up during OTAs and minicamps. He wanted to enter training camp with a sharp sense of the playbook.

The dedication has been on display for his coaches and teammates ever since.

“I like him, I like him for sure,” said receiver Zach Pascal, who has been one of Tune’s top targets so far in camp. “The quicker he knows the playbook, the quicker he can make those throws, because he definitely has an arm on him for sure.”

But with every rookie, there’s going to be growing pains, whether it’s an errant throw or missed read.

Luckily for Tune, he has a pair of mentors in Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray sitting right there next to him in the QBs room to bounce questions off of.

“I think it just goes back to how to be a pro,” Tune said on what he’s picked up from the veterans.

“Colt’s played in the NFL for a long time, Kyler’s played for a few years now, so they’ve learned a lot of just how to play the game, how to manage and operate during a game and just how to conduct yourself off the field.”

