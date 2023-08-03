The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Kyle Lewis to Triple-A Reno and on Thursday announced Tommy Pham, a trade acquisition from the New York Mets, is active after reporting to the team.

Pham will be in the starting lineup Thursday for a 12:45 p.m. MST first pitch in San Francisco against the Giants, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported.

Pham, 35, is a 10-year veteran who will now be playing on his seventh MLB team. For the Mets this year, the right-handed bat hit .268 with a .820 OPS, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 15 doubles and 11 stolen bases.

“I think he’s gonna get some corner outfield time and DH against every left-handed pitcher that we’re facing,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday. “Then mix and match the best way that I can against right-handed pitching.”

Pham is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

A right-handed bat was mentioned as a possible addition by general manager Mike Hazen ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The outfield Pham joins includes a trio of young, talented left-handed hitters: Corbin Carroll (22 years old), Jake McCarthy (26) and Alek Thomas (23).

Lewis, a right-handed bat like Pham, has struggled over 11 games with the Diamondbacks this year. He is slashing .182/.229/303 with six hits, a homer and two RBIs.

