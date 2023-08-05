Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll receives Diamondbacks’ Heart and Hustle Award

Aug 4, 2023, 6:00 PM

Corbin Carroll diving catch...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks makes a diving catch on a line drive hit by Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Chase Field on June 03, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced each team’s 2023 Heart and Hustle Award winner, and Corbin Carroll was given the honor for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The award is handed to players who “embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game” and is voted on by former major leaguers during the season.

A final winner to represent the league will be picked by active players and alumni at the end of the campaign.

Former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the 2022 Heart and Hustle Award.

RELATED STORIES

Recent Diamondbacks recipients were Daulton Varsho (2022), Eduardo Escobar (2019, 2021) and Goldschmidt (2017, 2018). There was no award in 2020.

Carroll has made the most of his first full season in the big leagues, earning an All-Star Game start and leading all rookies in wins above replacement (4.1 fWAR, 4.1 rWAR).

The 22-year-old thought his season was in doubt after he suffered a stinger on a swing on July 6. He was back in the cages the following day to test it out and asked to be put back in the starting lineup. He went 2-for-5 on July 7 with an RBI in a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and followed it with a walk-off single the next day.

He is third in the league with 34 stolen bases and third in extra bases taken percentage at 72% as one of the game’s fastest runners. His defense has also been well above average even while playing multiple positions.

Here is each team’s 2023 Heart and Hustle Award recipient:

– Baltimore Orioles, Anthony Santander

– Boston Red Sox, Justin Turner

– Chicago White Sox, Andrew Benintendi

– Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez

– Detroit Tigers, Matt Vierling

– Houston Astros, Kyle Tucker

– Kansas City Royals, Bobby Witt Jr.

– Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto

– Minnesota Twins, Pablo López

– New York Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

– Oakland Athletics, Carlos Pérez

– Seattle Mariners, J.P. Crawford

– Tampa Bay Rays, Randy Arozarena

– Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien

– Toronto Blue Jays, Daulton Varsho

– Arizona Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll

– Atlanta Braves, Austin Riley

– Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner

– Cincinnati Reds, TJ Friedl

– Colorado Rockies, Elias Díaz

– Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman

– Miami Marlins, Luis Arraez

– Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich

– New York Mets, Brandon Nimmo

– Philadelphia Phillies, Garrett Stubbs

– Pittsburgh Pirates, David Bednar

– San Diego Padres, Ha-Seong Kim

– San Francisco Giants, LaMonte Wade Jr.

– St. Louis Cardinals, Brendan Donovan

– Washington Nationals, Lane Thomas

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jace Peterson #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields at third base against the San Francisco Giants ...

Wills Rice

CEO Derrick Hall, national media react to D-backs trade deadline moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks received mostly glowing reviews around the baseball world following Tuesday's MLB trade deadline moves.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bott...

Kellan Olson

Brandon Pfaadt’s season-best outing spoiled by D-backs’ slumping offense

Brandon Pfaadt had the best outing of his rookie season and the Arizona Diamondbacks still couldn't piece together a win.

2 days ago

Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks OF...

Arizona Sports

Tommy Pham active for D-backs vs. Giants, Kyle Lewis optioned to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Kyle Lewis to Triple-A Reno to make way for Tommy Pham to play against the Giants.

2 days ago

Tommy Pham...

Alex Weiner

What the Diamondbacks expect from new outfielder Tommy Pham

The Diamondbacks traded for Mets outfielder Tommy Pham with the idea he would fill in as more than a platoon.

2 days ago

Jose herrera...

Associated Press

D-backs go cold after 1st inning, fall to Giants in Slade Cecconi’s debut

D-backs starter Slade Cecconi allowed two runs over 4.2 innings in his major league debut, but the Giants picked up a win.

3 days ago

Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

Below-the-belt: D-backs’ Slade Cecconi picks up odd 1st MLB strikeout

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi started his MLB debut with a strikeout on Wednesday, although not at first. 

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll receives Diamondbacks’ Heart and Hustle Award