The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced each team’s 2023 Heart and Hustle Award winner, and Corbin Carroll was given the honor for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The award is handed to players who “embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game” and is voted on by former major leaguers during the season.

A final winner to represent the league will be picked by active players and alumni at the end of the campaign.

Former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the 2022 Heart and Hustle Award.

Recent Diamondbacks recipients were Daulton Varsho (2022), Eduardo Escobar (2019, 2021) and Goldschmidt (2017, 2018). There was no award in 2020.

Carroll has made the most of his first full season in the big leagues, earning an All-Star Game start and leading all rookies in wins above replacement (4.1 fWAR, 4.1 rWAR).

The 22-year-old thought his season was in doubt after he suffered a stinger on a swing on July 6. He was back in the cages the following day to test it out and asked to be put back in the starting lineup. He went 2-for-5 on July 7 with an RBI in a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and followed it with a walk-off single the next day.

He is third in the league with 34 stolen bases and third in extra bases taken percentage at 72% as one of the game’s fastest runners. His defense has also been well above average even while playing multiple positions.

Here is each team’s 2023 Heart and Hustle Award recipient:

– Baltimore Orioles, Anthony Santander – Boston Red Sox, Justin Turner

– Chicago White Sox, Andrew Benintendi – Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez

– Detroit Tigers, Matt Vierling

– Houston Astros, Kyle Tucker

– Kansas City Royals, Bobby Witt Jr.

– Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto

– Minnesota Twins, Pablo López

– New York Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

– Oakland Athletics, Carlos Pérez

– Seattle Mariners, J.P. Crawford

– Tampa Bay Rays, Randy Arozarena

– Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien

– Toronto Blue Jays, Daulton Varsho

– Arizona Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll

– Atlanta Braves, Austin Riley

– Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner

– Cincinnati Reds, TJ Friedl

– Colorado Rockies, Elias Díaz

– Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman

– Miami Marlins, Luis Arraez

– Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich

– New York Mets, Brandon Nimmo

– Philadelphia Phillies, Garrett Stubbs

– Pittsburgh Pirates, David Bednar

– San Diego Padres, Ha-Seong Kim

– San Francisco Giants, LaMonte Wade Jr.

– St. Louis Cardinals, Brendan Donovan

– Washington Nationals, Lane Thomas

Follow @AZSports