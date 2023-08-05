Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Saturday’s D-backs game-start pushed to 4:45 p.m.

Aug 5, 2023, 12:59 PM

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning agains...

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The start time for the D-backs game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon has been pushed back to 4:45 p.m. due to pregame activities honoring former Twin Joe Mauer’s addition to the team’s Hall of Fame, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

Mauer is a St. Paul native and former No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft who spent his entire career with his hometown team from 2004-18. He hit .306 for his career with 428 doubles, 30 triples, 143 home runs, 923 RBIs, 1018 runs scored, 939 walks and a .388 on-base percentage.

Ryne Nelson (6-5) will face Kenta Maeda (2-6). The D-backs have lost their last 4 games and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

