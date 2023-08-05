Saturday’s D-backs game-start pushed to 4:45 p.m.

The start time for the D-backs game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon has been pushed back to 4:45 p.m. due to pregame activities honoring former Twin Joe Mauer’s addition to the team’s Hall of Fame, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

IMPORTANT note about today’s @Dbacks game…

I know that the schedule lists the start as 4:10 pm MST but the actual 1st pitch is 4:45 pm MST. Pregame coverage on TV will start at 4:30 pm MST. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) August 5, 2023

Mauer is a St. Paul native and former No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft who spent his entire career with his hometown team from 2004-18. He hit .306 for his career with 428 doubles, 30 triples, 143 home runs, 923 RBIs, 1018 runs scored, 939 walks and a .388 on-base percentage.

Ryne Nelson (6-5) will face Kenta Maeda (2-6). The D-backs have lost their last 4 games and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Follow @AZSports