Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Twins series finale begins after 2-hour weather delay

Aug 6, 2023, 11:33 AM | Updated: 1:29 pm

Diamondbacks rain...

(Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)

(Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday was delayed by more than two hours due to inclement weather.

First pitch was scheduled for 11:10 a.m., but the tarp came onto the field with rain coming down.

The Twins announced that the game was expected to start at 1:20 p.m. and first pitch was at 1:23 p.m.

Sunday is the final day of a seven-game road trip for the Diamondbacks before they get Monday off. Arizona is 1-5 on the trip with five straight losses, three against the San Francisco Giants and two vs. the Twins.

RELATED STORIES

The pitching matchup in Minneapolis is Zac Gallen against Dallas Keuchel, whom the Twins selected from Triple-A St. Paul this week with Joe Ryan going on the injured list.

Gallen is 7-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 11 starts following a loss this year as Arizona’s stopper, although the D-backs have lost in his last four starts. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs Tuesday in a 4-3 defeat in San Francisco.

Keuchel made his first MLB start of the year. He pitched four games for the D-backs in 2022, allowing 20 earned runs in 18.2 innings.

The D-backs head back to Chase Field Tuesday for a pair of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers followed by three contests vs. the San Diego Padres.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fir...

Wills Rice

D-backs get trounced by Twins on road, tailspin continues

The Diamondbacks' disastrous stretch continued on Saturday as Arizona was trounced by the Minnesota Twins 12-1 on the road.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning agains...

Arizona Sports

Saturday’s D-backs game-start pushed to 4:45 p.m.

The start time for the D-backs game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon has been pushed back to 4:45 p.m.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card tracker: Diamondbacks battling to stay in the hunt

The D-backs are in a playoff race in August for the first time in years, but they are battling to stay within striking distance.

3 days ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ 9th-inning rally falls short in loss to Twins

The Diamondbacks dropped their fourth straight game after Ketel Marte was rung up on a 3-2 splitter outside the strike zone to end the game.

3 days ago

Corbin Carroll diving catch...

Arizona Sports

Corbin Carroll receives Diamondbacks’ Heart and Hustle Award

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association honored Corbin Carroll with the Diamondbacks' 2023 Heart and Hustle Award.

3 days ago

Jace Peterson #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields at third base against the San Francisco Giants ...

Wills Rice

CEO Derrick Hall, national media react to D-backs trade deadline moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks received mostly glowing reviews around the baseball world following Tuesday's MLB trade deadline moves.

4 days ago

Diamondbacks-Twins series finale begins after 2-hour weather delay