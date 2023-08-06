The Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday was delayed by more than two hours due to inclement weather.

First pitch was scheduled for 11:10 a.m., but the tarp came onto the field with rain coming down.

The Twins announced that the game was expected to start at 1:20 p.m. and first pitch was at 1:23 p.m.

We are currently in a weather delay at Target Field ☔#MNTwins x #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/V13PUhBTHf — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) August 6, 2023

Sunday is the final day of a seven-game road trip for the Diamondbacks before they get Monday off. Arizona is 1-5 on the trip with five straight losses, three against the San Francisco Giants and two vs. the Twins.

The pitching matchup in Minneapolis is Zac Gallen against Dallas Keuchel, whom the Twins selected from Triple-A St. Paul this week with Joe Ryan going on the injured list.

Gallen is 7-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 11 starts following a loss this year as Arizona’s stopper, although the D-backs have lost in his last four starts. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs Tuesday in a 4-3 defeat in San Francisco.

Keuchel made his first MLB start of the year. He pitched four games for the D-backs in 2022, allowing 20 earned runs in 18.2 innings.

The D-backs head back to Chase Field Tuesday for a pair of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers followed by three contests vs. the San Diego Padres.

