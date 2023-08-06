Close
Mesa native Julie Ertz hints at potential retirement from USWNT

Aug 6, 2023, 1:49 PM

Kelley O'Hara #5 comforts Julie Ertz #8 of the United States after loosing during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Julie Ertz is saying this may be her last time in a United States kit.

“Unfortunately this is my last time in this crest,” the Mesa native told ESPN’s Alexis Nunes following the United States loss to Sweden in the Women’s World Cup in Australia on Sunday.

She ran it back a bit a short-time later, however, when speaking with Fox Sports, saying it was “probably my last time ever being able to have the honor to wear this crest.”

The United States lost 5-4 in penalty kicks after playing to a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes with Sweden in the Round of 16. It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup and the two-time defending champion.

“It’s tough,” Ertz told Fox Sports after the match. “It absolutely sucks. Penalties are the worst. It’s an honor to represent this team.

“We just rent these jerseys and it’s the job to pass it down to the younger ones in their DNA. … I’ve learned so much about myself as a player and but even as a person.”

The midfielder-defender played all 120 minutes of the U.S.’s loss Sunday, picking up a yellow card and not taking a shot from the spot in the PK shootout.

Ertz, the wife of Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, has made 121 appearances and scored 20 goals for the senior team and plays her club soccer with Angel City FC in Los Angeles. She has been a key component of the last two World Cup winning teams in 2015 and 2019.

If if the 31-year-old Ertz were to continue to play internationally, her next chance to suit up for the United States would be in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

