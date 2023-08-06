Close
D-backs’ Ketel Marte exits game with quad tightness in loss to Twins

Aug 6, 2023, 3:13 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks leads off of third base against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte exited Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with left quad tightness and is considered day-to-day, according to the D-backs.

Marte hit a grounder down the third-base line in the top of the fifth after getting jammed, and third baseman Willi Castro made a perfect throw across the diamond to get the out by a step. Marte jogged off the field gingerly.

Geraldo Perdomo replaced Marte on defense the following half inning.

The Diamondbacks fell to the Twins 5-3 on a walk-off home run by Matt Wallner off closer Paul Sewald, completing the sweep.

Marte has played in 106 out of 113 games this season for the D-backs in a healthier campaign after dealing with hamstring issues in 2021 and 2022.

He has been one of the most valuable position players in baseball, ranking No. 18 in the National League with 2.9 wins above replacement (FanGraphs), second on Arizona behind Corbin Carroll’s 4.1.

The D-backs are working through their lowest stretch of the season at 5-16 since the All-Star break. Marte has been Arizona’s most productive offensive player in that span with an .876 OPS, 13 RBIs, 11 runs and 11 extra-base hits entering Sunday.

The D-backs will get an off day Monday to rest their players before a two-game series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Tuesday.

