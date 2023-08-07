Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon joined the Bahamian national team on Monday as the squad prepares for its FIBA pre-qualifying games with an exhibition in Puerto Rico against the Kansas Jayhawks.

According to The Kansas City Star, Kansas head coach Bill Self on Sunday said he was told to expect the Bahamas to run with Gordon and potentially new Suns teammate Deandre Ayton after the Jayhawks faced a Bahamian team that on Saturday only suited up one NBA player, Buddy Hield, though only for a half.

Gordon and Hield were in the starting lineup Monday, but Ayton was held out of the game.

The Jayhawks won the Saturday exhibition game 92-87 behind center Hunter Dickinson’s 28 points.

Gordon was not initially announced as part of the Bahamian roster that included Hield, Ayton and Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones. According to 10th Year Seniors, a Bahamian website, it was due to Gordon not being cleared through FIBA to play for the squad after being a prior member of the United States national team.

Gordon played for the United States in the 2010 FIBA World Championship.

AndScape’s Marc J. Spears first reported Gordon was expected to join the Bahamian team for this summer’s attempt to earn a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

After getting a second practice run in against Kansas, the Bahamas will open the FIBA pre-qualifying games for the Americas on Aug. 14 against Cuba.

Follow @AZSports