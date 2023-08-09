Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack will be out for the entire 2023 season after suffering an Achilles injury at practice, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday.

It is not the same Achilles he tore previously in his career.

“I feel terrible,” Gannon said Wednesday.

The head coach did not give a definitive answer as to whether or not the team would add another running back to the mix.

“We’ll see, we’re always trying to do what’s best for the team,” he said.

Mack was participating in just his third practice since signing with Arizona when he hurt himself Tuesday.

Working with the first team offense during 7-on-7s, Mack attempted to reel in a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy coming out of the backfield.

Instead of a catch, Mack went down and immediately grabbed his left leg.

While he was getting looked at by training staff, James Conner served as Mack’s support system on the sideline.

Mack was later seen being helped off the field by a pair of trainers.

It’s a tough blow for Mack, who has quickly risen up the depth chart since joining the team on Friday.

“He’s a pro, he’s done it at a high level, he’s come in and really integrated himself well into the offense,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Mack ahead of Tuesday’s practice. “He’s been great.”

Mack unfortunately is no stranger to injury.

After racking up 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns on 442 carries across 26 games (22 starts) from 2018-19, Mack was forced out of action one game into 2020 due to a torn Achilles.

He’s struggled to find the field ever since, appearing in six games for the Colts in 2021 before stints in Houston (practice squad), Denver (six games) and San Francisco (two games) last season.

