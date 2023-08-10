The Arizona Cardinals and State Farm Stadium are presenting one of the most affordable gameday experiences in the NFL.

That is according to Pickswise analysis heading into the 2023 season.

For a family of four to attend an NFL game, the Cardinals rank second in the league behind only the Cincinnati Bengals in affordability. Well, maybe “affordability” should be put in quotes, as it’s still going to run that family $476.04.

The study took into account the family purchasing four non-premium tickets, four hot dogs, two small beers, two small sodas, two team hats and parking.

Helping aid the purchase is the relative-affordability of the tickets at State Farm Stadium, as the stadium is one of six to offer tickets for under $95 per seat.

Other costs include hot dogs at $4.75, beers are $7, sodas are $5.50 and hats are $25.99.

Meanwhile, parking is only $14.70. It’s the second-cheapest in the league behind New Orleans. In the Big Easy, parking only costs $14.13.

The top five most-affordable experiences for a family of four:

Cincinnati Bengals, $469.96 Arizona Cardinals, $476.04 Detroit Lions, $485.98 Jacksonville Jaguars, $487.60 Miami Dolphins, $499.30

Top five most expensive experiences:

Las Vegas Raiders, $732.36 San Francisco 49ers, $724.62 New England Patriots, $684.78 Green Bay Packers, $679.42 Philadelphia Eagles, $688.21

