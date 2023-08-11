Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs-Padres preview: Chase Field hosts pivotal series for Wild Card hopefuls

Aug 10, 2023, 8:15 PM

Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San...

Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres 8-6 in a game at PETCO Park on April 04, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the San Diego Padres on Friday in a series that is as close to “must-win” as it gets in early August.

The D-backs come into Friday’s series with the biggest slump in baseball, losers in 24 of their last 31 games and eight consecutive losses.

After a month and a half of consistent loss, Arizona sits just 2.5 games behind the Miami Marlins for a Wild card spot and is 2.0 games up on the Padres. Both the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds remain 0.5 games back of the Marlins and are ahead in the standings of the two NL West foes.

Both teams reached this point in the season in drastically different ways.

RELATED STORIES

As fans around the Valley know, the D-backs have seemingly forgotten how to score runs. During the eight-game losing streak, the D-backs have scored 15 runs for an average of less than two per game.

Even when Merrill Kelly pitches six nearly flawless frames against the Dodgers on Wednesday, one RBI knock for David Peralta was all Los Angeles needed for a 2-0 victory.

Batting averages have plummeted as Corbin Carroll once led the team in average over .300, Ketel Marte is now the clubhouse leader at .282. The team has just four players with 12 or more home runs and the power in key moments has been nonexistent.

The D-backs were buyers at the deadline and have seen poor results from those moves. Although a Wild Card spot is very much within reach, this series could determine whether Arizona is still one more year away.

Arizona looks to rookie Ryne Nelson on Friday, Cy Young favorite Zac Gallen on Saturday and rookie Brandon Pfaadt on Sunday.

The Padres sputtered out of the gate and have been playing disappointing uphill baseball for most of the year. This coupled with the $252.8 million payroll (third in baseball), fans in San Diego have not been thrilled.

The Padres dropped five of their last six ballgames and are at a point in their season where contenders are starting to separate from the rest of the pack. The Padres are faced with three games on the road in Arizona, three at home against the first-place AL East Baltimore Orioles, four against the D-backs at home and then six games against the Marlins and Brewers (both Wild Card contenders).

San Diego will turn to Cy Young candidate Blake Snell on Friday, trade deadline acquisition Rich Hill on Saturday and Seth Lugo on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

David Peralta...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks keep finding ways to lose, swept by Dodgers to fall under .500

The Diamondbacks were swept by the Dodgers in a two-game series at Chase Field after a comedy of errors and misfortune.

2 days ago

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodg...

Kellan Olson

Merrill Kelly leaves Diamondbacks start with right leg injury

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly left his start on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a right leg injury.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

D-backs getting look at lead-off Corbin Carroll in lineup mix-up

The Diamondbacks shifted the lineup with Corbin Carroll batting first against the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen...

Kevin Zimmerman

GM Mike Hazen takes blame, hopes young D-backs get past pressure of losing skid

D-backs GM Mike Hazen said RISP and early game scoring have been problematic. He thinks his young team is learning to respond under pressure.

2 days ago

Tommy Pham...

Alex Weiner

D-backs take too long to get going vs. Dodgers, drop to .500 for 1st time since April

The Diamondbacks closed the gap late but fell short against the Dodgers on Tuesday, falling to .500 for the first time in months.

3 days ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno progressing toward live game action

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided injury updates on Gabriel Moreno, Zach Davies and Tommy Henry.

3 days ago

D-backs-Padres preview: Chase Field hosts pivotal series for Wild Card hopefuls