Phoenix Suns to reportedly host Christmas Day game vs. Mavericks

Aug 10, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores a basket against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores a basket against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on March 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly be hosting a 2022 Western Conference semifinals rematch against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said.

Charania also reported the Suns would be traveling to Golden State to face off against the Warriors on opening night of the NBA.

This will be Phoenix’s third straight appearance on Christmas Day, losing to the Warriors in 2021 and again to the Denver Nuggets in overtime last season. The Suns are 12-8 all-time on Christmas Day.

The Devin Booker-Luka Doncic rivalry will have its latest chapter after a few intense moments between the two teams over the last couple of years.

Dallas and Doncic eliminated the Suns in seven games during the 2022 Western Conference semifinals in a 123-90 game at Footprint Center that may not even have been as close as the score indicated.

This sparked memes on the internet of Doncic peering over at Booker on the free throw line that still, to this day, live on Twitter and in Suns fans’ mentions.

The new-look Suns with Kevin Durant gave Dallas a taste of how good they could be with a 130-126 win in March. Durant dropped 37 points with seven rebounds while Booker added 36 points and 10 assists.

With Doncic missing a wide-open layup at the end of the contest, Booker seemingly said something that sparked yet another brief scuffle. The two teams have not met up since the March 5th matchup.

The NBA has yet to release its regular season schedule for the 2023-24 season, nor its preseason schedule.

