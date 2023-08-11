Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury set WNBA record with 45 1st-quarter points, hold off Sun

Aug 10, 2023, 9:49 PM

Head coach Nikki Blue of the Phoenix Mercury. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)...

Head coach Nikki Blue of the Phoenix Mercury. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury set a WNBA record for points in a quarter with 45 in the first before holding off the short-handed Connecticut Sun down the stretch for a 90-84 win on Thursday night.

Phoenix broke the record of 44 points in a quarter set earlier this season by New York to build a 21-point lead. But the Mercury only scored seven points in the second to have their lead trimmed to 52-48 at the break. The 38-point difference was the largest drop-off in points from one quarter to the next in WNBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut’s leading scorer, left with a back injury early in the first quarter and did not return.

Moriah Jefferson scored 17 points, and Diana Taurasi had 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Phoenix (9-20). Sophie Cunningham, who scored nine on three 3-pointers, reached 1,000 career points.

Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 24 points and Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Connecticut (21-8). Hayes added 15 points.

Tiffany Hayes made a 3-pointer to get Connecticut within 82-81 but Jefferson answered with a jumper from the free-throw line. After a Sun miss, Griner hit a baseline jumper to give Phoenix a five-point lead.

Following a Phoenix miss, Rebecca Allen raced the other way for a fast-break layup to cut Connecticut’s deficit to 86-84 with 30.1 seconds left. But Jefferson found an opening in the lane and scored with 19.3 seconds left for a four-point lead. Connecticut turned it over on the inbounds play and Jefferson sealed it with two free throws.

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury warms up before the game against the Atlanta Dream at Ga...

Associated Press

Mercury top Mystics, Griner becomes franchise’s leading rebounder

Diana Taurasi and Moriah Jefferson each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics.

3 days ago

Phoenix Mercury...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner’s return not enough for Mercury in loss to Storm

 Jewell Loyd scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Seattle Storm to a win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night.

5 days ago

Guard Shey Peddy #11 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the...

Wills Rice

Mercury guard Shey Peddy stretchered off court after collision to head

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy was stretchered off the court with a head injury in the second quarter on Saturday against the Seattle Storm.

6 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Mercury’s Brittney Griner expected to return after mental health break

The Phoenix Mercury announced that Brittney Griner is expected to return to action Saturday against the Storm.

7 days ago

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi surpasses 10,000 career points

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi surpassed the 10,000-point mark Thursday on a three-pointer in the third quarter against the Dream.

8 days ago

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi on the cusp of 10,000 points as Mercury host Dream

Diana Taurasi, known as the White Mamba, is on the cusp of another milestone in her WNBA career as the Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream.

8 days ago

Mercury set WNBA record with 45 1st-quarter points, hold off Sun