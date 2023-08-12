PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are preparing for the return of catcher Gabriel Moreno and third baseman Evan Longoria in the near future, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday.

“He will DH in Reno and get about four to five at-bats tonight (Friday),” Lovullo said.

“He is obviously asymptomatic and playing in games, feeling real good,” Lovullo said. “Getting him back here is a top priority for us but we have to make sure he is feeling right. He has passed every test so far.”

Arizona needs Moreno back in the lineup as virtually everyone on the team has reached a hitting slump.

Prior to his IL stint after the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Moreno was slashing .270/.316/.676.

Carson Kelly and Jose Herrera have split the duties while Kelly has added no home runs and one RBI over the last 15 games and Herrera has contributed the same stat line in his last 15 games.

The D-backs come into Friday’s series with the biggest slump in baseball, losers in 24 of their last 31 games and eight consecutive losses.

Longoria and Davies update

Longoria went through some tee work, flips and some soft tosses. He will start to ramp him up early next week after he was placed on the IL in late July with a strained lower back.

Davies went 4.1 on 74 pitches in his first rehab start since he was put on the injured list with but he will have another rehab assignment in Reno on Tuesday.

Lovullo said that he does not know what the plan is for Davies after Tuesday’s start and it is possible he may need more time down there to sharpen up his stuff.

The D-backs take on the Padres at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.