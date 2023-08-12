Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno nears return, to DH Friday for Triple-A Reno

Aug 11, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seve...

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are preparing for the return of catcher Gabriel Moreno and third baseman Evan Longoria in the near future, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday.

“He will DH in Reno and get about four to five at-bats tonight (Friday),” Lovullo said.

“He is obviously asymptomatic and playing in games, feeling real good,” Lovullo said. “Getting him back here is a top priority for us but we have to make sure he is feeling right. He has passed every test so far.”

RELATED STORIES

Arizona needs Moreno back in the lineup as virtually everyone on the team has reached a hitting slump.

Prior to his IL stint after the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Moreno was slashing .270/.316/.676.

Carson Kelly and Jose Herrera have split the duties while Kelly has added no home runs and one RBI over the last 15 games and Herrera has contributed the same stat line in his last 15 games.

The D-backs come into Friday’s series with the biggest slump in baseball, losers in 24 of their last 31 games and eight consecutive losses.

Longoria and Davies update

Longoria went through some tee work, flips and some soft tosses. He will start to ramp him up early next week after he was placed on the IL in late July with a strained lower back.

Davies went 4.1 on 74 pitches in his first rehab start since he was put on the injured list with but he will have another rehab assignment in Reno on Tuesday.

Lovullo said that he does not know what the plan is for Davies after Tuesday’s start and it is possible he may need more time down there to sharpen up his stuff.

The D-backs take on the Padres at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks to bring back throwback uniforms for 25th anniversary celebration

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back their purple and teal pinstripes for a weekend series against the Padres.

2 days ago

Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San...

Wills Rice

D-backs-Padres preview: Chase Field hosts pivotal series for Wild Card hopefuls

Although a Wild Card spot is very much within reach, this series could determine whether the D-backs are still one more year away.

2 days ago

David Peralta...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks keep finding ways to lose, swept by Dodgers to fall under .500

The Diamondbacks were swept by the Dodgers in a two-game series at Chase Field after a comedy of errors and misfortune.

3 days ago

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodg...

Kellan Olson

Merrill Kelly leaves Diamondbacks start with right leg injury

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly left his start on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a right leg injury.

3 days ago

Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

D-backs getting look at lead-off Corbin Carroll in lineup mix-up

The Diamondbacks shifted the lineup with Corbin Carroll batting first against the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen...

Kevin Zimmerman

GM Mike Hazen takes blame, hopes young D-backs get past pressure of losing skid

D-backs GM Mike Hazen said RISP and early game scoring have been problematic. He thinks his young team is learning to respond under pressure.

3 days ago

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno nears return, to DH Friday for Triple-A Reno