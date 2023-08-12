The Arizona Cardinals have found the end zone for the first time in the NFL preseason.

Clayton Tune orchestrated his first touchdown drive of the preseason, a 10-play, 58-yard drive that lasted 5:12 to tie the game at 10-10 early in the fourth quarter on Friday at State Farm Stadium.

The drive started in the third quarter, albeit auspiciously for Tune, who took a sack on the first play for a 12-yard loss on a play-action pass attempt, but got hit before he even turned around. He rallied the offense by converting a short pass to Andre Baccellia for 11 yards, and then Daniel Arias for 17 yards to convert the 3rd and 11.

After a few short runs, and the flipping of the field for the change of quarter, Tune connected with Davion Davis for 16 yards down to the 10-yard line. On 2nd and goal, Tune hooked up with Kaden Davis for the score over the middle.

In total, Tune went 6-for-7 for 67 yards on the drive. He would be replaced by fourth-year quarterback David Blough on the next drive.

For the game, Tune finish with 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 13-for-23 passing.

Veteran signal caller Colt McCoy got the starting nod Friday night with Kyler Murray sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

The 13-year veteran went 4-for-4 on the first drive for 17 yards, helping Arizona pick up a pair of first downs. The Cardinals eventually punted after nine plays.

The Cardinals went on to win 18-17.

