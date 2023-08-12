Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Rookie QB Clayton Tune scores Cardinals’ 1st touchdown of preseason

Aug 11, 2023, 10:05 PM

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have found the end zone for the first time in the NFL preseason.

Clayton Tune orchestrated his first touchdown drive of the preseason, a 10-play, 58-yard drive that lasted 5:12 to tie the game at 10-10 early in the fourth quarter on Friday at State Farm Stadium.

The drive started in the third quarter, albeit auspiciously for Tune, who took a sack on the first play for a 12-yard loss on a play-action pass attempt, but got hit before he even turned around. He rallied the offense by converting a short pass to Andre Baccellia for 11 yards, and then Daniel Arias for 17 yards to convert the 3rd and 11.

After a few short runs, and the flipping of the field for the change of quarter, Tune connected with Davion Davis for 16 yards down to the 10-yard line. On 2nd and goal, Tune hooked up with Kaden Davis for the score over the middle.

In total, Tune went 6-for-7 for 67 yards on the drive. He would be replaced by fourth-year quarterback David Blough on the next drive.

For the game, Tune finish with 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 13-for-23 passing.

Veteran signal caller Colt McCoy got the starting nod Friday night with Kyler Murray sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

The 13-year veteran went 4-for-4 on the first drive for 17 yards, helping Arizona pick up a pair of first downs. The Cardinals eventually punted after nine plays.

The Cardinals went on to win 18-17.

