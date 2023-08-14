D-backs No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar promoted to triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar was promoted to Triple-A with the Reno Aces on Sunday, per Lawlar’s Instagram.

Lawlar currently ranks as the No. 10 prospect in the minor leagues and the fourth-ranked shortstop, according to MLB Pipeline.

The shortstop has slashed .263/.366/.474 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIS and 33 stolen bags in 89 games with Double-A Amarillo.

Although, the 21-year-old has been on an absolute tear for the Sod Poodles as of late. In his last 30 games, he hit .308 with five home runs, 16 RBIS, 18 walks and 13 stolen bases.

Lawlar started in the Futures Game at the All-Star break in Seattle this year.

His multi-tool approach has turned some heads as he consistently has flashed his glove defensively, launched some mammoth home runs, shown his speed on the base paths and has an inside-the-park home run.

He was selected No. 6 overall out of high school in the 2021 MLB Draft and is projected to be on the big league by next season.

The shortstop position is one of intrigue for Arizona as Nick Ahmed has seen considerably less playing time this season but Geraldo Perdomo exploded on the scene making the All-Star team this year.