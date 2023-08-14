Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been fully cleared to participate in football activity after a knee injury ended his 2022 season. He could be ready to play in Week 1, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Ertz would be pulled of the PUP list this week.

Ertz has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of training camp. Once the tight end is cleared and taken off the PUP list, starting quarterback Kyler Murray will be the only Cardinals player on it.

Ertz made 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before tearing his ACL and MCL last season.

The 32-year-old tight end, if healthy, would give a new-look Arizona offense a needed boost considering Murray likely will begin the regular season sidelined from his own ACL injury. The Cardinals also lost No. 1 receiving option DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Ertz is part of a revamped tight ends room that could be heavily utilized under Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Second-year pro Trey McBride, a 2022 second-round pick, could see an increase in role this year but would need to fight for snaps around Ertz and veteran free-agent signing Geoff Swaim.

Ertz is entering his second full season with the Cardinals after being acquired midseason in a 2021 trade. He played from 2013 through part of 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles, making Pro Bowls from 2017-19.

