Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason top 25.

The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason rankings since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines’ Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.

Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason ranking in more than a decade, and LSU starts at No. 5, its best preseason ranking since 2016.

The Bulldogs have won the last two national titles while going 29-2, but this will be only the second time in program history they have been preseason No. 1. The first was in 2008.

Five current Pac-12 schools are in the top 25: USC (6), Washington (10), Utah (14), Oregon (15) and Oregon State (18). Of those teams, only Oregon State will remain in the Pac-12 after realignment following this season.

Additionally, UCLA earned 66 points and is three spots outside the top 25.

Preseason college football AP top 25 by conference

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 12, 22, 23).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 2, 3, 7, 19, 25).

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 6, 10, 14, 15, 18).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 11, 16, 17, 20).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 8, 9, 21).

American Athletic — 1 (No. 24).

Independent — 1 (No. 13).

If sorted by next season’s conference alignment the breakdown looks like this:

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 11, 12, 20, 22, 23).

Big Ten — 8 (Nos. 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 15, 19, 25).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 14, 16, 17).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 8, 9, 21).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 18 – counts Oregon State as a Pac-12 team).

American Athletic— 1 (No. 24)

Independent — 1 (No. 13).

Preseason college football AP top 25 rankings

Rank Team Trend This Week Points 1 Georgia – vs. Tennessee-Martin 1572 (60) 2 Michigan ↑1 vs. East Carolina 1490 (2) 3 Ohio State ↑1 @ Indiana 1400 (1) 4 Alabama ↑1 vs. Middle Tennessee 1398 (0) 5 LSU ↑11 @ Florida State 1276 (0) 6 USC ↑6 vs. San Jose State 1245 (0) 7 Penn State – vs. West Virginia 1177 (0) 8 Florida State ↑3 vs. LSU 1147 (0) 9 Clemson ↑4 @ Duke 1032 (0) 10 Washington ↓2 vs. Boise State 977 (0) 11 Texas ↑14 vs. Rice 882 (0) 12 Tennessee ↓6 vs. Virginia 868 (0) 13 Notre Dame ↑5 vs. Navy 863 (0) 14 Utah ↓4 vs. Florida 811 (0) 15 Oregon – vs. Portland State 732 (0) 16 Kansas State ↓2 vs. Southeast Missouri State 501 (0) 17 TCU ↓15 vs. Colorado 416 (0) 18 Oregon State ↓1 @ San Jose State 406 (0) 19 Wisconsin – vs. Buffalo 386 (0) 20 Oklahoma – vs. Arkansas State 296 (0) 21 North Carolina – @ South Carolina 292 (0) 22 Ole Miss – vs. Mercer 281 (0) 23 Texas A&M – vs. New Mexico 227 (0) 24 Tulane ↓15 vs. South Alabama 224 (0) 25 Iowa – vs. Utah State 131 (0)

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

