Phoenix Suns 2023 preseason schedule

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns to face Nuggets, Lakers in 2023 preseason schedule

Aug 14, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

Deandre Ayton, Suns, Nikola Jokic, Nuggets...

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Ball Arena on May 01, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns basketball is less than two months away and that’s when they’ll get their first shot at the champs as the preseason schedule was released Monday.

The Suns’ preseason slate starts Oct. 8 when they take on former head coach Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City at noon. Williams had a record of 194-115 with Phoenix, leading the team to the 2021 NBA Finals and winning the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award.

They will shift back to the Western Conference when they face the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 10.

The Nuggets knocked the Suns out of the playoffs last season in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals, winning 4-2. Denver took the first two at home, then Phoenix took the next two in the Valley. But injuries to Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul left Phoenix susceptible to the exploits of eventual NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, allowing Denver to take the final two games of the series.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix will then play a home-and-home with the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 12 and Oct. 16, going to the Moda Center in Oregon first.

Finally, the Suns will wrap up the preseason with a matchup against the Lakers in Palm Desert, Calif., at Acrisure Arena.

All five games will be broadcast on Arizona’s Family (channel 3) for free following the offseason move to Gray Television in July. It’s also streaming on Kiswe. All games can be heard on Arizona Sports.

Phoenix Suns 2023 preseason schedule

Sun., Oct. 8

Detroit Pistons

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

12:00 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 10

Denver Nuggets

Footprint Center, Phoenix

7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 12

Portland Trail Blazers

Moda Center, Portland

7:00 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 16

Portland Trail Blazers

Footprint Center, Phoenix

7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 19

Los Angeles Lakers

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert

7:00 p.m.

